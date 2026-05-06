Australians are about to feel the next wave of cost of living pressure at the supermarket, and most people still have not connected the dots. When global energy markets shift, it does not stay on the charts. It lands in fuel costs, freight, fertiliser, farm output and then in food prices across Australia.

In this video, I break down what is squeezing Australian agriculture right now, why weather risk is rising at the worst possible time, and how higher grocery prices can flow straight into inflation, interest rates and household budgets.

If you care about Australian inflation, interest rates, property markets and the cost of living, this is the chain reaction you need to understand.

