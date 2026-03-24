This is the continuation of my editorial.

I commend to you the material brought together by UNSHADOWED (aka Ice Age farmer) who is doing great work on bringing to us pointing to the agenda that is unfolding.

He is not the only one - we have the Ickes, Max Igan, Jeff Berwick, Michael Yon, Catherine Austin Fitts, the Health Ranger, Robin Monotti and others, more or less saying the same.

Here are a few of his latest videos as well as some of the supporting material he brings.

I shall add a few of my own.

What I bring is based on a lot of evidence and not just an instant comment based on whatever is in my head.

Europe’s Fuel Crisis: Engineered Shortages & Austerity Rolling Out Fast

Two Weeks to Flatten the Fuel Curve: Digital IDs, Rationing, Energy Austerity

Fishermen Stop Fishing — Can’t Afford Diesel, Food Crisis Begins

From Jean Nolan

HAPPENING AGAIN? | “Stay Home. Avoid Travel.” Is Back

From Jeff Berwick

Global Energy Demolition is the New COVID-1984. Welcome to the End of the World As They Scripted It!

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-15675413/emergency-energy-playbook-lockdown-iea.html

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-15675413/emergency-energy-playbook-lockdown-iea.html

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/international-energy-agency-pushes-rationing

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/ceraweek-energy-security-key-national-security-shell-ceo-says-2026-03-24/

What a coincidence that the Department for Net Zero got this all ready less than 2 years ago: The Covid like countermeasures to a "fuel supply disruption"!

The UK’s plan for dealing with fuel shortages (which includes rationing) is AUTHORED and ADMINISTERED by the very department of NET ZERO that has been calling for radical decarbonization for decades.

This “energy crisis” is the very same global warming agenda pushers who couldn’t create enough FEAR in the public to implement their totalitarian takeover, now staging a crisis to do so.

Now it’s clear why I was de-platformed and attacked in WaPo when I started covering the “climate lockdowns” — this was the plan all along.

Video report linked above. Everyone should be talking about this. This is their big play: lockdowns, rationing, energy restrictions, de-industrialization, 15-minute cities ... it’s all happening NOW.

URGENT: China Just Cut Off Australia’s Oil Supply — Govt Panics as Only 10 Days of Fuel Left

NSW Premier Chris Minns has called for a “Covid-style” national response to Australia’s fuel crisis to allow for rationing and work from home requirements.

Mr Minns made the comments on Tuesday while pushing back at Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s suggestion that the states should implement their own measures to deal with fuel shortages, and Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan has also called for the Commonwealth to lead the response.

Energy Minister Chris Bowen confirmed in parliament that hundreds of petrol stations nationwide were running dry, including 164 in NSW without diesel, and another 290 in total without at least one type of fuel.

https://www.noticer.news/nsw-premier-covid-style-fuel-crisis/

https://www.argusmedia.com/en/news-and-insights/latest-market-news/2803715-fuel-stations-run-out-of-diesel-across-australia-s-nsw

https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/more-than-100-victorian-petrol-stations-confirmed-to-have-run-out-of-fuel-as-prices-surge-across-the-state/news-story/ecb7549e8ca46b6ea45e68c5bdce2ae2

Australia to Plant Less Wheat as Global Fertilizer Woes Deepen

... as the energy crisis becomes a food crisis ...

“Wheat farmers in Australia — one of the world’s biggest agricultural exporters — are paring back plantings as concerns over fertilizer supplies mount, the latest sign of how the war in Iran is disrupting operations on farms ar…

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-03-24/australia-to-plant-less-wheat-as-global-fertilizer-woes-deepen

https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/glitch-shuts-australias-biggest-maker-vital-fertilizer-input-2-months

New Zealand food manufacturing giant Heinz Wattie’s Limited is today proposing to discontinue the sale and production of its frozen vegetables, Gregg’s coffee and a range of dips, impacting approximately 350 jobs.

“Today, Heinz Wattie’s Limited announced proposed changes to certain areas of its New Zealand business as part of the company’s shift to focus on its long-term strategy,” the company said this afternoon.

“After careful consideration, the company is proposing to discontinue sale and production of frozen vegetables and Gregg’s coffee, as well as dips sold primarily under Mediterranean, Just Hummus and Good Taste Company brands. These products would be phased out over the course of the year.”

https://www.1news.co.nz/2026/03/11/gutted-heinz-watties-looks-to-ditch-frozen-veges-350-jobs-affected/

The McCain vegetable processing plant in Hastings will close by the end of January 2027, the company has confirmed, but is refusing to say how many jobs are going.

McCain New Zealand has two sites – Timaru and Hastings – under global company McCain Foods Limited, which was the world’s largest manufacturer of frozen foods.

The factory on Omahu Rd in Twyford processes more than 50,000 tonnes of vegetables annually, including peas, beans, sweetcorn, and carrots.

https://www.1news.co.nz/2026/03/24/mccain-to-close-hastings-vegetable-processing-factory/

Russia has suspended all export licenses for ammonium nitrate nitrogen fertilisers from March 21 to April 21, prioritizing domestic spring planting amid global supply disruptions stemming from the war in Iran and constrained production capacity.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-03-24/russia-curbs-some-nitrogen-fertilizer-exports-as-war-hits-supply

Ireland’s offshore ​and inshore fleet​s could be grounded in three weeks if the Government does not subsidise the fishing industry’s fuel bill, it has been claimed.

This could lead to a shortage of fish, and a threat to the jobs of 3,650 people in the fish processing industry​.

Industry representatives have also warned the viability of the entire Irish ​offshore fishing industry is now in doubt.

Diesel supplies over a certain amount have already started being limited in some ports, with higher rates charged for orders over 10,000 litres.

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/component/content/article/philippines-declare-national-energy-emergency-iran-war?catid=17&Itemid=101

https://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/pakistan-schools-closed-fuel-crisis-shehbaz-sharif-announcement-10574215/

Michael Yon Breaks Down Why The Rapidly Deteriorating Situation in Iran Will Trigger A Scarcity Economy That Will Have People Begging For Technocratic Systems Like UBI & Digital Money

Energy Scarcity is Being ENGINEERED Through War !

https://www.naturalnews.com/2026-03-24-prepare-to-survive-engineered-energy-scarcity.html

Catherine Fitts just warned that we could be on the verge of MAJOR FAMINE and a resulting “digital control grid.”