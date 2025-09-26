Seemorerocks

It is time to stop and reflect on things.

Since my short retreat last week I have been continuing with my practise with the binaural beats which have continued to take me into deeper states despite great discomfort in the body, burning feet and so on. Whatever the experience I am always able to refer back to Awareness or Presence that is aware of everything that is thrown at me.

The way I look at things the whole doctrine of the Simulation and the Matrix/ Simulation provides a new mythology or metaphor, if you like, that equips us for everything that is coming down at us like a freight train.

Just today we learned that what was presumably under discussion - digital ID in Britain - is now being made mandatory.

I have just come off watching a very significant podcast from Jean Nolan from Inspired.

I have been struck by the lack of interest in what for me, was a large and significant piece of work showing just how far plans have come in my country, New Zealand. It may look, from reading the material, that plans are progressing slowly and there are safeguards being built into legislation that is being prepared in secret. In this regard, I was unable to access some material from Parliament on the legislation, getting a ‘404’ error.

The news from the blue out of the UK today gives the lie to that.

I can’t accept anyone who will poo-poo it and has shown themselves incapable of thinking laterally (or even thinking at all. As Jean Nolan says, they can just get out of the way and sleep in the bed they have made for themselves.

I feel quite a lot of compassion for the many that swallowed the blue pill, all the propaganda, and had the death jab.

Sadly, I have to recognise that those people are lost to me. Some died, some are very ill with serious conditions that are simply not bring addressed. Others I simply can’t talk to.

One anecdote I can tell you is about one friend who wax stranded in her upstairs flat for over a year with an ankle injury that has never gone away and always seems to be infected. She is now at the mercy of the rest home where she now is.

It became clear to Pam, who was visiting her, thought that she had sepsis. Our friend had a visit from a doctor assigned to her who, in relation to the hallucinations she was experiencing, suggested (I kid you not!) that she see an ophthalmologist!!

Such are the times we are living in.

Whilst I suffer for our friends who had the jab, I feel nothing short of contempt for others who were very vocal during covid (as if it has ever left us) and have now fallen by the wayside and are no longer available, just as friends who condemned and defriended us during covid, but are now resurfacing without any memory or acknowledgement of the pain caused.

I can scarcely count the number of these people who were previously very vocal but now have “moved on” and I would count as complacent.

Those who were busy with Voices for Freedom and out with “pop-ups” are nowhere to be seen.

They have disappeared.

One person I have in mind is complacent but also,.to my mind, dishonest. They would never admit to any of this but just react coolly (or not at all) to what I have to offer.

As regards my article, I have had but one response from a fellow New Zealander despite having sent it out widely.

Is it just too much for folk, just too inconvenient for those wedded to convenience, something that was disrupted by lockdowns, vaccine mandates and the like?

No one wants to listen any more.

This marks a whole new level of grief for me.

The spiritual path now represents a liferaft in the face of what is coming down at us faster than anyone could ever imagine.

How many years left till 2030?

I listened to Michael Yon yesterday and one thing struck me and it was this. Yon said at times like this he goes for long walks in the Himalayas by himself ,way from information, so he can rely on his own intuition to sort out his own head.

That really resonated with me and, unable to undertake a long walk, I am undertaking a long walk inwards.

Michael Yon helped me sort out my attitude towards the assassination of Charlie Kirk - and yes, I do think he is dead.

He gave expression to my attitude towards this and other matters.

He emphasized that we can hardly ever know what happened but only what DIDN'T happen. That, for me goes for all the major events such as the RFK assassination, 9/11 and covid.

I can have my own hypotheses and theories but I can never know for certain.

And we might never know.

From what I heard and am seeing I am certain that the official story is off and there is a major cover-up underway, and an impression is forming that Charlie Kirk “went off the reservation “ with his questioning and was more useful to his zionist friends at TPUSA as a martyr rather than as a living person beginning to ask questions.

It is clear that zionists were behind it, whether American Christian zionists, or the Israelis acting with people within his organisation.

There is more to suggest this today:

This is an unfolding situation and these are my reflections for today.