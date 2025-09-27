A LIST OF ISRAELI ASSASSINATIONSRobin WestenraSep 27, 2025732ShareRyan Matta points to the list of Israeli assassinations on Wikipedia. How many are NOT in the list?You can see the entire list HERE732Share
Netanyahu has shown the world Israel's true colours.
Once investigated, Oct7 will disclose Netanyahu's crimes to keep himself out of prison.
Oct7 was enabled by an IDF stand down on the morning of Oct7.
Ordered by Netanyahu.
Hamas didn't kill the sacrificed 1200, the IDF DID!
The Hannibal Directive was confirmed by the former head of the IDF.
Israel's brutality has lost them worldwide support for their state.
And if we could see the crimes on the ground, there would be instant action against the Israeli regime. It's why they kill reporters.
If the truth ever escapes Gaza, they are doomed.
https://arab.news/mchzh