JUST IN: Iranian state television did not cut the feed.



That is the most important geopolitical signal of 2026 and almost nobody has processed what it means.



On March 10, Day 11 of Operation Epic Fury, explosions thundered across Tehran while hundreds of thousands of Iranians stood in Revolution Square rallying behind new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. The blasts were audible on the live broadcast. Smoke rose behind the crowd. The cameras kept rolling. The chanting grew louder. Nobody ran.



At the Pentagon, on the same day, Defense Secretary Hegseth declared it the most intense day of strikes inside Iran. Joint Chiefs Chairman Caine confirmed missile launches down 90 percent and drone attacks down 83 percent since February 28. By every metric Washington measures, the war is being won.



The live feed from Revolution Square says the opposite.



Every Western model of this conflict assumes the Baghdad template. Decapitate the leadership, destroy the infrastructure, degrade the military, and the state collapses. The US and Israel killed Ali Khamenei on day one. They sank the navy. They hit the state broadcasting headquarters. They struck 131 cities. Over 1,255 Iranians dead and 10,000 wounded. A girls’ school leveled, 165 children killed. The Pentagon calls it ruthless precision.



And yet. The 88-member Assembly of Experts convened under bombardment and elected a successor. The IRGC pledged full obedience within hours. The army, police, intelligence ministry, Guardian Council, and every major seminary followed. State television organized a live broadcast from the heart of the bombed capital and showed the world a crowd that absorbed explosions without flinching.



This is not propaganda. This is the observable signal of something no targeting model accounts for.



Iran’s Mosaic Doctrine distributes command authority across 31 autonomous provincial IRGC commands operating under standing non-expiring orders requiring no central direction. Killing the Supreme Leader did not sever the chain of command. It activated the succession protocol every node had rehearsed. Mojtaba inherited not a fractured state but a self-organizing system designed to survive exactly this scenario.



The broadcast was the proof of concept. When a regime under the heaviest aerial bombardment in the modern Middle East fills its central square, lets the enemy’s explosions serve as soundtrack, and never cuts the feed, it is communicating one thing: we are still here and we are not afraid.



Markets have not priced this. Oil near $120 but forward curves still imply resolution within weeks. The Strait of Hormuz remains contested. Over 3,500 Iranian missiles and drones have hit Israel and US bases across the Gulf. Bahrain took a strike on a residential building in its capital. Aviation insurance across the region is frozen.



The temporal arbitrage is deafening. Washington measures success in destroyed launchers. Tehran measures success in the broadcast frame of a crowd standing in the blast radius on live television. One side fights a kinetic war. The other fights an information war using the kinetic war as content. Information wars do not end when missiles run out. They end when the narrative breaks.



The narrative from Revolution Square is not breaking.



Falsification trigger: full ceasefire plus Hormuz reopened plus Gulf aviation insurance reinstated within 21 days kills this thesis. If none are met by March 31, the defiance premium becomes structural.



The Pentagon is counting destroyed targets. It should be counting the people who stayed.

