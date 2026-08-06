Seemorerocks

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Don'tStopMeNow/Toni Lawrence's avatar
Don'tStopMeNow/Toni Lawrence
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Very informative, thank you. What do you call a government that suppresses free speech; who refuses to obey the laws set down by the Constitution; where the leader makes his own rules and has no problem making innocent people pay for his mistakes; is run by a man who does not care about the people, but himself and his special projects; and who puts people in offices of power not because they are qualified, but because they pay him for the privilege; who arrests innocent people and places them in prison camps; who puts masked and armed agents in the streets to harass and scare the public; and who would rather give aid to other countries than to his own; who treats women, the elderly and disabled as irrelevant, is disrespectful to our veterans and military; rewrites history to make it "nicer", and who treats people of color as non-human?

This cruel administration may not be labeled communism, but it is closer to it than Social Democracy. None of our economic systems could be called perfect, but I would rather get behind those who see what the people are going through and want to do something about it than one that doesn't care about the lower 98%.

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