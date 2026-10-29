I shan't be posting much today .

I have to recover

I am caught in a Kafkaesque nightmare.

It had been my intention to change my apps from an email address linked to my ISP that I haven’t used for some time.

I had a list of these apps to be fixed by my geek.

A few things he managed to fix; a few, like Amazon, I was able to do myself.

The most significant still elude me.

Notably Twitter X. It has proved impossible to change my email address with them.

I decided to set up a new account from the ground up but even that has proved impossible because if I try to do that it is linked to my old, defunct email.

The AI instructions tell me to go into incognito mode and set it up from there.

Theoretically.

When I follow the instructions nothing is ever as described.

Even when I open my X account the settings are difficult to find and different on each computer, sometimes under “other”.

When I find myself on the suggested screen all I am offered is a QR code and I have no idea how to do this.

Today, we rang our internet provider and spent an hour on the phone trying to get my email address reinstalled, (which they cancelled because I was not using it and didn’t tell me).

They told us they are going out of the business of providing email.

They managed in the end to reinstall the account but after spending yet more time to restore access to my Webmail, I found I could send emails out, but not receive anything!

Everything but what I wanted!

Another 48 hours waiting while they try and resolve that.

I have already burned through $240 with my geek with very little to show for it.

One thing I did get a Mac OS update (on the second attempt) which I deeply regret, incidentally, without resolving the problem it was supposed to address.

A move towards agentic AI.

Have a look at this.

Linux users NEED to see this NOW,

Now I’ve got to get the geek (a very pleasant young man) back (minus call-out fee) with little prospect of success.

More than ever, I desire to beam up out of this Prison Planet realm.

I have nothing to hold me here.

P.S. See this