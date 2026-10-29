Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott munson's avatar
Scott munson
3h

Reddit showed me how to get back on X with a human text response email in one day after I had been unable for months since 100%

hundred percent complete total Twitter shadow ban since 2017

Reply
Share
1 reply by Robin Westenra
Scott munson's avatar
Scott munson
3h

REDDIT MIGRATE EMAIL ISP X

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture