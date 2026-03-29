A Jewish rabbi speaks out
Not just Iran, ‘ Israel would kill millions of people’ | Rabbi Elhanan Beck | UNAPOLOGETIC
In this episode of UNAPOLOGETIC, Rabbi Elhanan Beck delivers one of the most striking critiques of Zionism and the current Israeli-US wars in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran, you'll hear.
He argues that, according to the Torah, the state of Israel has no right to exist, and goes further—describing Benjamin Netanyahu as “Amalek,” a force that pulls people away from God.
The Rabbi also claims that if necessary, Israel would use nuclear weapons and that “no price is too high,” even suggesting they would kill millions to secure their goals.
We explore the theology behind these views, including the Messiah, the Temple, and the idea of Greater Israel - alongside his belief in Jewish-Muslim coexistence.
Chapters
0:00 Opening Highlights
2:21 Zionism and Judaism
9:00 Torah And Israel
16:13 Zionism And Amalek
25:40 The Idea Of Greater Israel
32:30 Red Cow And Temple
40:00 What Is The Messiah
47:40 Judaism And Violence
52:00 Jews And Muslims Coexist
58:00 Anti-Semitism Debate
1:00:30 Final Reflections
The pedophiles are bombing Iran
Operation Epstein fury
Kosher nostra
Synagogue of Satan Talmud
Inflation is Jewish
Censorship is Jewish
Global domination is Jewish