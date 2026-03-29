Not just Iran, ‘ Israel would kill millions of people’ | Rabbi Elhanan Beck | UNAPOLOGETIC

In this episode of UNAPOLOGETIC, Rabbi Elhanan Beck delivers one of the most striking critiques of Zionism and the current Israeli-US wars in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran, you'll hear.



He argues that, according to the Torah, the state of Israel has no right to exist, and goes further—describing Benjamin Netanyahu as “Amalek,” a force that pulls people away from God.



The Rabbi also claims that if necessary, Israel would use nuclear weapons and that “no price is too high,” even suggesting they would kill millions to secure their goals.



We explore the theology behind these views, including the Messiah, the Temple, and the idea of Greater Israel - alongside his belief in Jewish-Muslim coexistence.



Chapters



0:00 Opening Highlights

2:21 Zionism and Judaism

9:00 Torah And Israel

16:13 Zionism And Amalek

25:40 The Idea Of Greater Israel

32:30 Red Cow And Temple

40:00 What Is The Messiah

47:40 Judaism And Violence

52:00 Jews And Muslims Coexist

58:00 Anti-Semitism Debate

1:00:30 Final Reflections