The swift collapse of Assad’s regime raises troubling questions. In 2015, under far grimmer odds, Syria’s Republican Guard et Tiger Forces held the line against larger US-Turkish-Israeli proxies. Latakia’s coast and critical supply routes were defended heroically, and Damascus, despite being struck almost daily, stood resolutely. Today, that same Damascus has fallen without a fight. What changed? Was this collapse engineered by a series of covert deals and betrayals among those Assad once trusted to safeguard Syria’s sovereignty?

There were whispers about Assad’s early years, when he was allegedly courted by the CIA before his rise to power. Was there truth to these rumors, and if so, did those early interactions lay a foundation for his ouster? What we can assess are outcomes, and they are damning: Syria has been dissected, the Resistance fragmented, and imperial forces are consolidating gains. The urgency for unity among the Resistance has never been more critical.

Israel’s role is insidious. October 7th, was a spark deliberately allowed to ignite. The most fortified settler state, with unparalleled intel capabilities, let events unfold, paving the way for a broader imperial agenda. Hamas (Muslim Brotherhood) handed Israel the pretext to redraw the map, bombing Syria with impunity and sights set far beyond Golan under the guise of “security.” This is calculated savagery, executed with the full backing of its vassals.

Erdogan’s duplicity is glaring. Publicly posturing as a defender of Palestinians, he has long been a covert enabler of Israel’s ambitions. His “respect for Syria’s territorial integrity” rhetoric rang hollow, especially as Turkish-backed jihadists carved up northern Syria. Erdogan’s 2016 coup scare, survived thanks to Russia, only cemented his role as a pragmatic snake, eager to play all sides to entrench neo-Ottoman dellusions. Was too much trust placed in him at Astana, freezing the war when victory was inevitable?

Astana had secured a temporary peace, but it came at a grave cost: halting offensives in Idlib, withholding advanced air defense authorizations, and leaving Syria vulnerable to relentless Israeli bombardments. The S-300s and S-400s, touted as game-changers, were reduced to mere deterrents, shackled by Russian red tape. The result? Syria’s infrastructure crumbled under Israeli strikes, and economic strangulation through Caesar sanctions did the rest. Was this a strategic miscalculation, or a deliberate trade-off in a broader game?

Then there’s Assad himself. A man once resolute, willing to endure daily compound strikes, suddenly appears in Russia with asylum granted. Could the man who defied the odds in 2015 have finally been compromised? And if so, what was offered in exchange for Syria’s dismemberment, a reduction in aid to Ukraine’s fascist puppets, or some faux-semblance of peace for Iran in its endless sanctions war? By their actions, Syrian forces gave up without much of any fight, why?

The fragmentation of the Resistance is the fatal flaw so masterfully exploited. Pepe Escobar’s warning echoes louder than ever: The Resistance must kill the hydra, or it will be picked off one by one. Syria, Lebanon, Iran, and even mighty Russia and China must heed this call. Israel’s imperial backers, led by the US, dream of China as the final domino. The stakes couldn’t be higher. When will the Dragon wake up and smell the stench?

Economic sanctions and military constraints have turned Syria into an imperial playground for divide-and-conquer strategies. The Resistance must ask hard questions: Why did Syria halt when victory seemed within reach? The stench of betrayal lingers, and real answers are needed, not gaslighting platitudes.

History will not forgive complacency. The Resistance must unite with urgency, or the hydra will tighten its grip. Syria may have fallen, but the war is not over. Will the Resistance rise as one, or will it allow itself to be dismantled piece by piece?

- Gerry Nolan

Pepe Escobar: The Tragedy in Syria and the New All-Out War

Pepe Escobar via Sputnik International

December 9, 2024

By Pepe Escobar

Until recently, a serious geopolitical working hypothesis was that West Asia and Ukraine were two vectors of the hegemon's standard modus operandi, namely, instigating and igniting Forever Wars. Now both wars are united in one All-Encompassing War.

A coalition of Straussian neoconservatives in the US, hard-core revisionist Zionists in Tel Aviv, and Ukrainian grey shades of neo-Nazis are now pushing for a final confrontation – with various undertones ranging from expanding living space to bringing about the apocalypse.

What stands in their way are essentially two of the leading BRICS states: Russia and Iran.

China, which protects itself through its collective, lofty dream of a “community with a shared future for mankind,” stands warily on the sidelines, knowing that the hegemon’s real “existential” war will ultimately be directed against it.

In the meantime, Russia and Iran must mobilize for total war . Because that is what the enemy is planning.

undermining the BRICS and the INSTC

The total destabilization of Syria, which is progressing in real time with heavy CIA and MI6 involvement, is a carefully crafted move to undermine the BRICS countries and beyond.

It coincides with Pashinyan's withdrawal of Armenia from the CSTO – based on a US promise to support Yerevan in a possible new conflict with Baku; with the encouragement of India to start an arms race with Pakistan; and with the general intimidation of Iran.

It is also a war to destabilise the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), whose three main actors are the BRICS members Russia, Iran and India.

The INSTC is currently completely geopolitically risk-free. As a leading BRICS corridor in the making, it has the potential to become even more effective than several of the Chinese corridors through the heartland of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The INSTC would be a vital lifeline for much of the global economy in the event of a direct confrontation between the US/Israel combination and Iran – with the possible closure of the Strait of Hormuz, leading to the collapse of a multi-trillion dollar pile of financial derivatives and the economic implosion of the entire West.

Turkey under Erdogan is playing a double game as usual. Rhetorically, Ankara supports a genocide-free and sovereign Palestine. In practice, Turkey supports and finances a motley crew of jihadists from Greater Idlibistan who have been trained in drone warfare by Ukrainian neo-Nazis and are equipped with weapons financed by Qatar. This crew has just deployed and conquered Aleppo, Hama and possibly other areas.

If this mercenary army were true followers of Islam, they would march to defend Palestine.

At the same time, the true picture in the circles of power in Tehran is extremely murky. There are factions that favor a rapprochement with the West, which would clearly affect the Axis of Resistance's ability to fight against Tel Aviv.

As for Lebanon, Syria has never wavered. History explains why: from Damascus' perspective, Lebanon remains historically a governorate, so Damascus is responsible for Beirut's security.

And that is one of the main reasons for Tel Aviv to push ahead with the current Salafi-jihad offensive against Syria - after cutting off virtually all lines of communication between Syria and Lebanon. What Tel Aviv could not achieve on the ground - a victory over Hezbollah in southern Lebanon - was replaced by isolating Hezbollah from the axis of resistance.

If in doubt, read Xenophon again

Wars in West Asia are a complex mix of national, sectarian, tribal and religious factors. In some ways, they are endless wars; manageable to a certain extent, but not at the same time.

The Russian strategy in Syria seemed to be very precise. Since it was impossible to normalize a completely fragmented nation, Moscow decided to liberate the really important Syria - the capital, the main cities and the eastern Mediterranean coast - from the Salafist-jihadist gangs.

The problem is that freezing the war in 2020, with the direct involvement of Russia, Iran and (reluctantly) Turkey, did not solve the problem of the “moderate rebels.” Now they are back – in full force, backed by a huge mob of jihadist hirelings, with NATOstan Intel behind them.

Some things never change.

2012. Jake Sullivan, then advisor to Hillary Clinton: “AQ [al-Qaeda*] is on our side in Syria.”

2021. James Jeffrey, Special Envoy for Syria under Trump (2018-2020): “HTS [Hayat Tahrir al-Sham*] is an asset to the US strategy in Idlib.”

There could be no better time to revive the HTS "asset." HTS fills a huge void; caution is needed if it happens in West Asia. Russia is fully focused on Ukraine. Hezbollah has suffered badly from Tel Aviv's bombings and serial killings. Tehran is fully focused on how to deal with Trump 2.0.

History always teaches us something. Syria is now a West Asian Anabasis. Xenophon - a soldier and writer - tells us how in the 4th century BC an "expedition" ("Anabasis", in ancient Greek) of 10,000 Greek mercenaries was led by Cyrus the Younger against his brother Artaxerxes II, King of Persia, from Armenia to the Black Sea. The expedition failed miserably - and the painful return journey was endless.

2,400 years later, we see governments, armies and mercenaries still plunging into the endless wars in West Asia – and getting out is now even more difficult.

Syria is now tired and exhausted, and the SAA is becoming complacent due to the long stalemate in the war since 2020. All this coupled with the vicious famine triggered by the US Caesar Act and the impossibility of starting to rebuild the nation with the help of at least 8 million citizens who fled the endless war.

Over the last four years, problems have been mounting. There have been endless violations of the Astana process and Israel has bombed Syria almost daily with impunity.

China was essentially immobile. Beijing simply did not invest in the reconstruction of Syria.

The outlook is sobering. Even Russia – which is a de facto icon of resistance, even if it is not formally part of the West Asian Axis of Resistance – has almost three years of hard work behind it in its struggle with Ukraine.

Only a cohesive, consolidated axis of resistance – having rid itself of countless 5th columns working within it – would have a chance of not being eliminated one by one by the same consolidated enemy, over and over again.

Sometimes one has the feeling that the BRICS countries – especially China – have learned nothing from Bandung in 1955 and how the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) was neutralised.

You cannot defeat a merciless hegemonic hydra with flower power.

* Terrorist organizations banned in Russia and many other countries.

