by Adan Salazar

July 17th 2024, 5:49 pm

'Surge indicates that individuals or large organizations anticipated a significant drop in the stock’s value by July 15, a scenario that would likely have materialized had President Trump died in Pennsylvania,' notes financial outlet Finbold.

Were corrupt insiders with prior knowledge planning to profit off Trump's death?

Data appears to show unusual market activity in former President Donald Trump’s stock, DJT, ahead of Saturday’s failed assassination attempt, prompting concerns about possible foreknowledge of the event and insider trading.

One trend highlighted on social media involved an “extreme disparity” in trading volume regarding the Trump Media & Technology Group Corp stock (DJT) on the Friday before the assassination attempt compared to the previous day, with shares traded increasing from 3.9 million to 35.6 million.

As X user @JoshWalkos pointed out, data provided by TMTG Corp. shows a day trading high of $15,638.32 on 7/12/2024 – a day before the failed attempt on Trump – with the previous day’s high only trading at $30.31.

“That Friday High has to be a mistake right?” the user wrote. “Even it is, the extreme swing in volume should definitely warrant further investigation. That is an 801% increase in one day. The day before the attempt on Trumps life.” [sic]

The spike in trading activity came as the DJT stock was being heavily shorted just one day before the assassination attempt, a bizarre anomaly noted on Wednesday by financial media outlet Finbold.

After an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, which sent shockwaves through the U.S. political landscape, Trump Media (NASDAQ: DJT) shares surged more than 60% in the early trading hour on Monday before retracing by 20% to the valuation of $36.89 at the latest close on July 16. However, a fact bound to raise a few questions is that short positions against Truth Social stock doubled between July 1 and July 12, going from 7 to 15 million shares, in what was a record of shares shorted for DJT stock since its trading debut.

Finbold noted, “This surge indicates that individuals or large organizations anticipated a significant drop in the stock’s value by July 15, a scenario that would likely have materialized had President Trump died in Pennsylvania.”

Since the attempt, interest in shorting DJT appears to have lessened.

“Looking at the current level of DJT stock short-interest, it has subsided substantially,” Finbold writes. “It fell to 11.27%, with 5,219,586 shares being shorted at an average coverage of less than one day.”

“This means that the stock is no longer experiencing high short interest, as it did last week.”

Interestingly, similar stock trading anomalies were claimed to have occurred just days before the September 11, 2001, attacks, with American and United Airlines stocks seeing a surge in put options ahead of the tragedy.

As investigators probe the apparent Secret Service stand down, attention at whether greedy corrupt insiders had prior knowledge and were planning to profit off Trump’s death.

Must be a coincidence, right?

JUL 18, 2024

Donald Trump is a significant owner of Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) shares. That publicly traded entity operates Truth Social, a pro-Trump social network in which Mr. Trump owns 78.8 million shares. The network's business plan is to be the hangout for like-minded Trump fans who want to be the first to read their favorite politician’s announcements and socialize.

Like other stocks, many people buy and sell shares of DJT for various reasons. However, an interesting financial bet stands out. A little-known private financial firm reported initiating an unusually large short position by buying put options for the nominal amount of 12,000,000 shares.

So, on July 12th, a day before the assassination attempt, Austin Private Wealth reported a short position nominally equivalent to 12 million shares. It is huge: it represents approximately one-seventh of Trump’s ownership in the same company, or 16% of all available stock float not held by major insiders.

Is that a big deal? For my nonfinancial readers, here is a little introduction to puts. Austin Private Wealth's position is in put options. Puts are financial instruments whose holder receives a payment if the underlying stock falls below the agreed price (the strike price) by a certain date. In such a case, the put option holder receives the difference. The more the stock falls, the more the put holder gains.

The standard American contract size is 100 shares, so Austin Private Wealth held approximately 120,000 put options, exposing it to potential gain linked to 12,000,000 shares of $DJT.

A sudden demise of Truth Social’s central figure, Donald Trump, would make the DJT 0.00%↑ stock worthless, making Austin Private Wealth a beneficiary of a gigantic payoff. Depending on the strike price, it could be a couple hundred million dollars.

What do we know about this odd financial bet? One thing to note is that it was made sometime before it was reported on the 13F filing: form 13F must be filed after the end of the quarter, and in this case, refers to the position as of the end of the second quarter, or 6/30/2024.

Austin Private Wealth is a money management firm catering to well-off individuals. Therefore, it is possible that the idea of initiating an unusually large put position belonged to one of its clients or just one money manager. Here’s the picture of their top managers, so you can play a guessing game of which of them possibly came up with this idea:

It is also plausible that this extremely unusual position is a coincidence. There are many reasons why TruthSocial does not have a bright long-term future. However, the timing of this unusually large put option purchase raises some questions. Had the assassination succeeded, Austin Private Wealth would have reaped a windfall! The only reason Trump is alive is that he turned his head away in the last split second.

I am not new to options trading and made some money from Moderna puts that I purchased in 2021. People buy and sell options for all kinds of reasons. However, Austin Private Wealth held a position far beyond the size of typical speculative put positions.

What do you think? Is a giant put position, which would benefit from a sudden drop in DJT stock, initiated so close to the assassination attempt, just another unrelated coincidence?

All this happened 23 years ago, on 9/11

Terrorism: The Ultimate in Insider Trading A Charles Sturt University (CSU) researcher says that what happens to financial markets after a terrorist attack, and how terrorists make money from these market movements, is illustrated by the suspicious trading that occurred immediately before the successful attacks on New York, Madrid and London. Dr Hugh McDermott, senior lecturer in law enforcement at the CSU Australian Graduate School of Policing in Manly, says terrorists make money by speculating on the markets. “When terrorists have ‘inside information’ about an imminent attack, they purchase financial derivatives before the attack and make millions from the subsequent market movements.