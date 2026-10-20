I am posting this seperately because I suspect a lot of people don’t read articles.
Here is my piece from yesterday
A visit to the doctor
One thing that became clear to me on listening is the care that has to be exercised in dealing with mainstream medicine.
The other day, in trying to say how the drug I’m on had instantaneous effect I related a story to my doctor that I never gave a second thought to.
I related that when I was out-to-it in the car during a visit to the farm one of our horses planted herself alongside the car, staring at me for quite some time before moving to the front of the car and moving away when I generated the thought, “Lucy, you can go now”
It was so natural to me and I never gave it a single thought. b
But the response of the doctor stunned me:
You were hallucinating
He completely failed to pick up the main thing I was trying to say.
And this was a broad-minded, sympathetic doctor!
It served as a warning just how easy it is to have the label of “mental illness” attached to you.
Thank you for your sharing Robin.
A friend rang me last Wednesday morning at around 10.30am, to tell me our close friend died that morning at 8.30am after a long starving response to oesophageal cancer. As I got off the phone, feeling a turmoil of feelings, a bell bird landed on a pear tree next to me, about a metre away, turned and looked me in the eye and sang it's heart out directly at me. I was so close and the bird was so loud! The experience was amazing, felt like my dead friend had something to do with it...hallucinating?