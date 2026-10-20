Seemorerocks

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Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
6d

Thank you for your sharing Robin.

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Ted Howard's avatar
Ted Howard
6d

A friend rang me last Wednesday morning at around 10.30am, to tell me our close friend died that morning at 8.30am after a long starving response to oesophageal cancer. As I got off the phone, feeling a turmoil of feelings, a bell bird landed on a pear tree next to me, about a metre away, turned and looked me in the eye and sang it's heart out directly at me. I was so close and the bird was so loud! The experience was amazing, felt like my dead friend had something to do with it...hallucinating?

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