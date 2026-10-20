I am posting this seperately because I suspect a lot of people don’t read articles.

Here is my piece from yesterday

A visit to the doctor

One thing that became clear to me on listening is the care that has to be exercised in dealing with mainstream medicine.

The other day, in trying to say how the drug I’m on had instantaneous effect I related a story to my doctor that I never gave a second thought to.

I related that when I was out-to-it in the car during a visit to the farm one of our horses planted herself alongside the car, staring at me for quite some time before moving to the front of the car and moving away when I generated the thought, “Lucy, you can go now”

It was so natural to me and I never gave it a single thought. b

But the response of the doctor stunned me:

You were hallucinating

He completely failed to pick up the main thing I was trying to say.

And this was a broad-minded, sympathetic doctor!

It served as a warning just how easy it is to have the label of “mental illness” attached to you.