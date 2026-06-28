Seemorerocks

I came across the following article from Foreign Policy that portrays Putin and Russia as being irrevocably hostile to the West and everything it stands for (and there is plenty that could be said about that) and always has been.

https://foreignpolicy.com/2022/03/12/putins-thousand-year-war/

That, as I hope to show (and most of my readers will already know) is the most amazing and extreme bit of projection that could be imagined - a piece of propaganda, one that is dependent on amnesia - a forgetting of real history and events that happened a few years or even months ago.

First some criticism

But before I get to that I want to deal with a perception that is widespread on the other side of the debate. I came across an article published in 2016 in the Duran.

https://www.sott.net/article/329661-Russias-recovery-and-the-story-of-the-Putin-Miracle

In it, the author, Adam Garrie, paints the 1970s as a “unique period of happiness for the Russian people” and that “the people was housed, fed, in good health, educated to a universally high standard, and luxury goods were more widespread than any previous Russian epoch” and the problems only began in the 1980s with the policies of Gorbachev and, the author states, Alexander Yakovkev

Yakovlev’s idea of reform included capitulating to outside pressure and making Soviet men and women feel ashamed of their own heritage

This is a common viewpoint expressed by Russians themselves with the benefit of hindsight and nostalgia for what never was.

I have seen it stated that shortages of foodstuffs and consumer goods only began after 1985 but I can tell you, through my own memories, seen at first hand, that this is as much of a distortion as anything coming from western think tanks or media.

I spent some time in the Soviet Union in the late 1970s and I have vivid memories of long queues and empty shops (one example being a local foodstore that sold only one good - noodles).

I also remember the sense of victory on finding, with my then-wife, a packet of Dutch washing powder in GUM on Red Square.

I remember jokes from the time such as:

How will it look when they build socialism? - at first, little change and then there will be a shortage of sand.

Or this, from the 1960s

They promise that under communism every Soviet citizen will have a private jet. That is good because if I hear there are oranges on sale in Vladivostok I can fly there in my jet to buy them.

The truth is that these problems were endemic to the Soviet system and central planning.

As to other things, such as education and culture - this was, it is true, available to Soviet citizens, and cheaply.

It is also true that, prior to the 1980s, and especially post-Soviet Russia in the 1990s, if we look at post-Stalinist Russia there was little grinding poverty in the USSR.

Even if people had to queue for food back in the days of Brezhnev there were canteens at places of work so people could have a square meal. With Gorbachev’s Perestroika and the first joint ventures with American companies the first thing to go were the canteens at work places, all at a time when there was nothing in the shops.

The following is a look at a food store, possibly in the 1980s.

But we would need to look at the privileges available to the Communist Party elite such as the existence of special shops.

I would have also to overlook the absence of human rights and the lack of free speech and even the right to travel that gets overlooked in the midst of nostalgia, not to mention outright political repression, especially under Stalin.

None of that is a western myth.

Perestroika and the destruction of Russia

Back to the Perestroika era.

In 1991, after an attempted coup against Gorbachev the Soviet Union was dissolved along with the Communist Party. There had been a referendum in which a majority of the population expressed their desire to remain part of a united country. However, this was overridden as the Soviet Union was dissolved without consultation by the leaders of just three Soviet republics at a secret meeting in Belovezha Forest.

This is a modern pro-Russian view of the events.

https://www.rt.com/russia/542533-soviet-union-history-independence/

The following is a pretty accurate description of how things were:

“After selling off all of Russia’s assets for the equivalent of Judas’s 50 pieces of silver, industry and agriculture collapsed, unemployment rose to catastrophic levels, poverty and hunger became endemic, and health services were on the verge of collapse. Lives were cut short, mothers abandoned their babies, old men and women were malnourished.



This combined with an influx of western narcotics saw an exponential rise in suicides and neuroses.”

https://www.sott.net/article/329661-Russias-recovery-and-the-story-of-the-Putin-Miracle

I might only add that all this was aided and abetted by the West.

Putin turns things round

Yeltsin resigned in 2001 and Vladimir Putin was brought to power. Far from being a push-over as the oligarchs had imagined, Putin took decisive action to finish the destructive war in Chechnya, to limit the power of the oligarchs albeit to leave them in place so long as they were loyal to the State.

Again, this characterisation is pretty accurate.

The Putin miracle of the 2000s saw industry and agriculture rehabilitated, Russia’s resources no longer for sale to the lowest foreign bidder, wages increased, pensions increased, health and education improved, corrupt businessmen jailed and removed from positions of power, GPP increased, Russia’s foreign prestige increased, and Russian culture deceiving renewed support and investment. https://www.sott.net/article/329661-Russias-recovery-and-the-story-of-the-Putin-Miracle

This is a fairly compelling two-part documentary of the times and Putin’s defeat of the (mostly Jewish) oligarchs.

After having visited the USSR in the late 1970s I had the opportunity to revisit Moscow in 2007. The contrast could not have been more stark and my impression was that even the happiness quotient was higher.

Putin, without a doubt, put the interests of Russia above everything else and clearly this did not suit the interests of the western elites at all or the elite that benefited from the Yeltsin years, and it did not take long for reports of concern about Putin, “the tyranny” to appear. They did not seem to mind the dictatorship of Yeltsin and his cronies (evidenced by the stolen election in 1998 - western media even crowed about it and the rampant corruption.)

The difference was that Putin was no longer doing the West’s bidding but instead putting Russia first.

The western war against Russia

Now we come to foreign policy and the growing hostility towards Putin.

Here I would like to cut through the propaganda and stick to the facts as best as I can ascertain them.

It is claimed that Putin has always been hostile to the West. However this does not fit with the facts at all.

Here, I can be at best schematic and point out some facts as I remember them.

The first thing I have to point out is the provable fact that under Secretary of State, Baker the Americans gave an undertaking not to move Nato “one inch to the east”. This undertaking was violated by Bill Clinton and has been ever since.

https://medium.com/the-geopolitical-economist/in-1990-james-baker-promised-russia-nato-would-not-move-one-inch-eastward-34e7dabc2f16

After the 9/11 attacks Putin was the first leader to ring George Bush with his condolences. During the war in Afghanistan Russia allowed transport of US troops though Russia, and America relied on Russia to launch into space.

Going back, Putin expressed an interest in Russia joining Nato.

None of that speaks to an abiding hostility towards the West on the part of Putin.

Rather the contrary.

The hostility, and indeed betrayal, it seems to me, has come solely to the West. Putin over the years he has been in power, has bent over backwards to accommodate and do business with the West while protecting Russia’s interests, especially in the area of national security.

A key moment in Putin’s attempt to communicate this was at his speech to the 2007 Munich Security Conference.

This message has been repeated many, many times even after the 2008 coup in Kiev fomented by the US illustrated by the intercepted conversation between Ambassador Pyatt and Victoria Newland.

I am not going to relitigate the whole history of the coup, the retaking of Crimea after a referendum to forestall Nato being given the Russian base by the Ukrainian junta, and the years of war against the people of the Donbass. I would have to write a whole book.

Here is a view from Pat Buchanan from back in 2014.

https://www.unz.com/pbuchanan/where-does-nato-enlargement-end/

Certain things stand out from that period.

One is the preponderance of real nazis and the 2014 massacre in a trade union house in Odessa.

Watch this video on YouTube.

Also, the assault on the breakaway areas of the Donbass and constant artillery bombardment that killed thousands.

Against this backdrop of facts we have western lies including the blaming of nationalist forces for the downing of a Malaysian Airlines jet.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-downing-of-malaysian-airlines-mh17-the-quest-for-truth-and-justice/5684127

Fast forward to 2023 and 2024 and I recall reporting from the now-defunct Greek site WarNews24/7 that Zelensky was preparing to invade Crimea.

I now have no access to that reporting - it died with my last blog.

This is what Putin said to Tucker Carlson about the coup

I do, however, remember the events leading up to the Russian invasion and the incorporation of the Lugansk and Donetsk republics into the Russian Republic. For instance, the efforts of Russia to get security guarantees that fell on deaf ears.

The Special Military Operation

When that happened Russia acted with a limited military operation. The Ukrainian government was ready to negotiate and an agreement was drawn up in Istanbul but at that stage Boris Johnson turned up in Kiev and told Zelensky in no uncertain terms, that he must not surrender and to keep fighting.

It became increasingly clear that this was not a fight only against a junta in Kiev, but with Nato and the collective West.

It became known around this time (revealed by Merkel of Germany and Hollande of France) that the Minsk Accords, negotiated by Russia in good faith, were a double cross and designed by the West only to build up Ukrainian forces for the future fight they were going to provoke.

https://tass.com/world/1578901

I think that the evidence clearly shows that, with the constant threats and refusal of the Biden administration to negotiate with Russia in good faith, Russia was provoked into invading Ukraine and launching the Special Military Operation and made to look like the aggressor.

And so it has gone on for four years, a long slow slog (far from the quick victory predicted by the late Gonzalo Lira, murdered by the Ukrainians) to gain territory.

Here is an expose by Lira on events in Bucha, during withdrawal of Russian troops that were painted in the West as a massacre by the Russians.

The more successful the Russians, the less the collective West was to allow this to happen and provided more and more weapons and oversaw direct attacks on Russian territory until today we have attacks by British Stormshadows and western-manufactured drones on Russian oil refineries and the city of Moscow. I even saw a report of an approach being made to New Zealand (!) to manufacture drones.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/politics/595494/ukraine-offers-nz-deal-to-build-military-drones

Conclusion

As I have been watching events from afar over the years I have developed a natural empathy for the Russian position vis-a-vis the West although I am no “Putin apologist”.

In fact, everyone in the West, right down to those who swallow the propaganda, use the Leninist motto, “who is not with us is against us”.

I avoid the term “Good vs Evil” on the grounds that it is often difficult to discern what is “good” - there is only human, and that includes, at the political level, some deceit and pretty bad things.

That’s politicians for you and Putin is no exception.

In many respects he displays the actions of the globalist cult and I have little doubt that were it not for this war that’s where he’d be.

He’s no knight in shining armour but he is definitely one of the most impressive heads-of-estate and is erudite whether or not he is talking the truth.

But put him against the other side with their aggression, their deceit (they lie whenever they open their mouths), and above all, their lust for Russian natural resources, he certainly comes out (like the Iranians in my mind) as pretty honourable.

You could describe that as “good” as opposed to Evil.

Are we looking at a visceral russophobia or an imperialistic lust after Russian lands? Or both.

Evil does exist.

That, as briefly as I can manage, is my view of the Russian question.