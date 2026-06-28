Seemorerocks

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Robin Westenra's avatar
Robin Westenra
6h

There is SO MUCH, such as this that I COULD have said but felt constrained by space and time.

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
6h

Think about what the west says russia is..."a gas station with nukes". That "gas station" supplied the natural gas that allowed the economies of Europe to stay compative. Russian uranium powered US nuclear reactors. Boeing uses Russian sourced titanium. The NWO needs the loot from Russia to continue....

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