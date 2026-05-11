A health worker gets off bus without PPE or mask and other stories of the Hantavirus psy-op
I had to go the long way around to get this.
I get a 403 Forbidden message on my computer, but managed to grab these screenshots on my device
https://www.abc.es/sociedad/tecnico-ministerio-sanidad-baja-autobus-transportaba-viajeros-20260510193523-nt.html
Overseeing the operation is the Spanish director-general of Health
https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/system/files/person/cv/Pedro-Gull%C3%B3n-CV-january-2024.pdf
Do bus drivers have supernatural powers to withstand deadly pathogens?
So do I!
WHO does a 180 degrees
“Dr” Tedros says it is a moral obligation for nations to comply
ONE DAY BEFORE the hantavirus fear campaign began…WHO pandemic treaty talks COLLAPSED
Crisis actor
Blame it all on climate change!
Buenos Aires, Argentina —
Hantavirus cases in Argentina have almost doubled in the past year, with the country recording 32 deaths alongside its highest number of infections since 2018.
The rise comes as Argentine authorities race to trace the footsteps of a couple who traveled extensively in the country and later died amid an outbreak of the virus on the cruise ship MV Hondius. The vessel left port in Ushuaia, southern Argentina, on April 1 and is currently on its way to Spain’s Canary Islands.
It is expected to reach Tenerife’s industrial port of Granadilla early Sunday morning.
Experts blame climate change and habitat destruction for the rise in cases of the disease, which is usually caused by exposure to the urine or feces of infected rodents.
https://edition.cnn.com/2026/05/09/americas/hantavirus-cases-double-argentina-climate-change-latam-intl
🤣 Clown town.
The "system" has so little trustworthyness now I just assume its a fake right out of the gate. The Covid scamdemic got at least SOME goy to start thinking....for self preservation if nothing else. Amazing to watch vaxxed against Covid folks...get "covid"...over and over..Watched the vaxx destroy the health of my mom and dad and almost certainly killed an adopted uncle. When I saw what vaxx my dad was jabbed by the VA despite my protests with I knew we were in trouble. Fool me once shame on me, fool me twice..?