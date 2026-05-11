Seemorerocks

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Katherine's avatar
Katherine
2h

🤣 Clown town.

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
4h

The "system" has so little trustworthyness now I just assume its a fake right out of the gate. The Covid scamdemic got at least SOME goy to start thinking....for self preservation if nothing else. Amazing to watch vaxxed against Covid folks...get "covid"...over and over..Watched the vaxx destroy the health of my mom and dad and almost certainly killed an adopted uncle. When I saw what vaxx my dad was jabbed by the VA despite my protests with I knew we were in trouble. Fool me once shame on me, fool me twice..?

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