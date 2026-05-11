I had to go the long way around to get this.

I get a 403 Forbidden message on my computer, but managed to grab these screenshots on my device

https://www.abc.es/sociedad/tecnico-ministerio-sanidad-baja-autobus-transportaba-viajeros-20260510193523-nt.html

Overseeing the operation is the Spanish director-general of Health

https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/system/files/person/cv/Pedro-Gull%C3%B3n-CV-january-2024.pdf

Do bus drivers have supernatural powers to withstand deadly pathogens?

So do I!

WHO does a 180 degrees

“Dr” Tedros says it is a moral obligation for nations to comply

ONE DAY BEFORE the hantavirus fear campaign began…WHO pandemic treaty talks COLLAPSED

Crisis actor

Blame it all on climate change!

Buenos Aires, Argentina —

Hantavirus cases in Argentina have almost doubled in the past year, with the country recording 32 deaths alongside its highest number of infections since 2018.

The rise comes as Argentine authorities race to trace the footsteps of a couple who traveled extensively in the country and later died amid an outbreak of the virus on the cruise ship MV Hondius. The vessel left port in Ushuaia, southern Argentina, on April 1 and is currently on its way to Spain’s Canary Islands.

It is expected to reach Tenerife’s industrial port of Granadilla early Sunday morning.

Experts blame climate change and habitat destruction for the rise in cases of the disease, which is usually caused by exposure to the urine or feces of infected rodents.

https://edition.cnn.com/2026/05/09/americas/hantavirus-cases-double-argentina-climate-change-latam-intl