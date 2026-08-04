I found this video about the symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease that resonated deeply.

When I mentioned to a very dear friend with advanced Parkinson’s my recent symptoms - painful prickly feet that feel cool when they are not and strange nerve symptoms down inner and outer thighs - she immediately stated she experiences the same symptoms.

Now, I do not think I have Parkinson’s, although I received a preliminary diagnosis back in 2020 just before the covid lockdowns that did not go anywhere because I had an adverse reaction to the medication, Levadopa.

This was completely ignored by my doctors, even criticised in favour of a pre-diagnosis of dementia and chronic fatigue.

The doctor who angrily refused to see many any more because I dared criticise his “diagnosis” even went as far as pinning a note to my file saying any other doctors should proceed from this premise.

i had some unexpected, miraculous success taking DMSO whereby some symptoms that had plagued me for many years just disappeared. For instance, I started walking without a stick. Unfortunately, the neurological symptoms described above have come back with a vengeance, especially after taking a week-long break.

i have a feeling that although I did not feel it the DSMO has, at the least been keeping things at bay.

Then today I found this.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37522774/

And then there is this:

I have booked in to see a completely different doctor at the same centre with a well-crafted list of symptoms designed to be taken seriously.

Time will tell if this happens or the malicious gaslighting will continue.