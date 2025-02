I said that I would share some meditations and contemplations that I have found useful.

Here is my first offering.

The Stillpoint ~ A Guided Meditation ~ Samaneri Jayasara

This is a guided meditation on learning to recognise, abide in, and rest as, the stillpoint of intrinsic Awareness. 🙏

May whatever goodness arises from these meditations/offerings be for the benefit of all sentient beings