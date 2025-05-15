From Dr David Nixon :

Something is terribly wrong—and it’s about to go public.

In 48 hours, the Lunas Pilipinas Coalition will hold a high-stakes international press conference exposing a shocking spike in infant mortality across the Philippines. Their findings, drawn from national statistics, reveal a 35% increase in infant deaths from 2020 to 2023—with some age cohorts experiencing mortality surges as high as 74.6%.

But this is not just about numbers.

A parallel investigation using darkfield microscopy and EMF monitoring has uncovered catastrophic red blood cell lysis when fresh blood is combined with Hepatitis B vaccine samples—especially in the presence of WiFi. Analysts also documented “magnetic particles, self-assembling structures, and behaviour suggestive of interparticle communication”

The implications are staggering.

These findings strike at the core of global discussions on vaccine safety, electromagnetic exposure, and the merging of biological life with digital infrastructure—issues central to the upcoming WHO World Health Assembly (WHA78) in Geneva.

🗓 Press Conference — Friday, May 16, 2025

Time: 9:00 PM Manilla

11:00 PM Sydney

2:00 PM London

9:00 AM New York

6:00 AM Los Angeles

1:00 AM Auckland (Saturday, May 17)

Presenters:

Ms. Clark – data analyst

Dr. Villanueva – physician & live blood analyst

Ms. Reyes – environmental scientist

🌐 WHO / WEF and the Internet of Bodies (IoB)

These revelations intersect directly with plans being advanced under the banners of digital health, pandemic preparedness, and the Internet of Bodies (IoB).

The WHO’s Digital Health Strategy advocates for biosensors, wearable devices, and health-linked digital IDs as part of national systems.

The World Economic Forum defines IoB as an extension of the Internet of Things into the human body, using implanted, ingested, or wearable devices that collect biometric and behavioural data.

These tools form the backbone of bio-digital convergence—where health interventions, surveillance systems, and identity frameworks become inseparable.

What this means in practice: medical interventions may increasingly double as platforms for data extraction, behavioural tracking, or remote activation—raising urgent ethical, legal, and spiritual questions.

My Paper on the Pfizer Vaccine and Self-Assembling Structures

The findings from the Philippines echo what I documented in my peer-reviewed paper on the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, published at the Journal of Bionanotechnocracy:

🔗 Read it here: www.journalBNT.org

Using sessile droplet evaporation and dark field microscopy, I identified complex self-assembling structures, including geometric motifs, crystal fibre assemblies (CFAs), and circle-rectangle motifs (CRMs). These were not consistent with known pharmaceutical excipients.

The Philippine data now adds a second layer: how environmental EMF exposure modulates these behaviours—and how vulnerable infants may be to both the physical and electromagnetic properties of these products.

This is not just a Philippine issue. It is a planetary alarm bell.

Attend the conference. Share this post. Investigate everything.

The rewriting of health—and consent—has already begun.

In Solidarity,

David

P.S. Thanks for the ongoing support—every coffee is gratefully received ☕. Consider a paid membership if you'd like to join our weekly discussions and support independent research.