Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve New's avatar
Steve New
10m

Lets be blunt here....the elites ha e said it in public even...infant mortality is a feature NOT a bug

The oligarchs WANT you either dead or a serf... Its tough for sane ethical folks to accept buy the 1% are HAPPY to see these extra "useless eaters" gone...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture