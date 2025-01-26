Share this postSeemorerocks A GLITCH IN THE MATRIX?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreA GLITCH IN THE MATRIX?Robin WestenraJan 26, 20253Share this postSeemorerocks A GLITCH IN THE MATRIX?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore12ShareFrom a while agoIs Elon Musk an alien?Robin Westenra·December 1, 2024Call me insane, if you like.Read full storyThen there is this…From TruNewsMusk says he IS an alien3Share this postSeemorerocks A GLITCH IN THE MATRIX?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore12Share
When the sanctuary is desecrated, the soil must be consecrated. In any religion, the ferryman takes his toll. If I kick the door of your Temple to splinters, of course it's forgiven, it's mine now. Of course it's forgiven if my boot won't come off your skull until it is.