I’m kind of going in reverse order here

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/06/wth-elon-musk-announces-spacex-will-decommission-dragon/

Elon Musk: Trump tariffs may trigger 2025 recession

From Zero Hedge

Update (1725ET): As the Trump-Musk feud continues to escalate, Musk endorsed the notion that 'Trump should be impeached and JD Vance should replace him,' floated by Malaysian US political commentator Ian Miles Cheong.

Earlier...

Aaaand Musk just announced he'll begin decommissioning the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft 'immediately'

In light of the President’s statement about cancellation of my government contracts, @SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately pic.twitter.com/NG9sijjkgW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

He also doubled down on the Epstein claim...

While Trump defenders such as Laura Loomer pushed back:

At least there's one reasonable person on here. https://t.co/wh0ihbzTOh — Ben Smith (@semaforben) June 5, 2025

Trump, meanwhile, posted what could be considered somewhat of an attempt to de-escalate - that he 'doesn't mind Elon turning against me, but he should have done so months ago," adding "This is one of the Greatest Bills ever presented to Congress. It's a Record Cut in Expenses, $1.6 Trillion Dollars, and the Biggest Tax Cut ever given."

Update (1615ET): Just as the spat between Elon Musk and President Trump seemed to have reached cruising altitude, Musk hit the afterburners - claiming on X that President Trump is "in the Epstein files," adding "That is the real reason they have not been made public...

Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

Meanwhile, shares in TSLA are down 16% as the market cascades lower. Fun fact, Tesla was the most bought retail stock over the last week.

* * *

Update (1255ET): The tech-bro industrial complex has to be shitting themselves as the Trump-Musk spat just hit a new gear; Elon Musk is calling for a new political party, while Trump just threatened to pull Musk's contracts.

In a Thursday afternoon post to Truth Social, Trump said that Elon was "wearing thin," and that he "Asked him to leave."

"I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!"

Trump then 'truthed' that "The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!"

"Such an obvious lie. So sad." Musk replied...

Before calling Trump's bluff...

And is calling for a new political party...

Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

Which has an 84% 'yes' rating...

* * *

Update (1255ET): Well that escalated quickly...

Elon Musk is now raging on X against President Trump, after Trump talked greasy to the press over Musk's opposition to the "Big Beautiful Bill" over the past several days.

"Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate," Musk wrote, adding "Such ingratitude."

Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025 Such ingratitude — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

Meanwhile Tesla stock is down 9%...

And Palantir is down 5% as the tech bro darlings come under pressure...

* * *

President Trump has weighed in after Elon Musk began publicly bashing the GOP's 'Big Beautiful Bill,' telling reporters on Thursday that he's 'very disappointed in Elon,' and that Musk only opposes the bill because they eliminated electric vehicle tax credits from it.

"Elon is upset because we took the EV mandate which was a lot of money for electric vehicles. They're having a hard time the electric vehicles, and they want us to pay billions of dollars in subsidy. Elon knew this from the beginning," said Trump.

Trump on Elon Musk: "You saw a man who was very happy when he stood behind the Oval desk. Even with a black eye. I said, do you want a little makeup? He said, 'No, I don't think so,' which is interesting ... Elon and I had a great relationship. I don't know if we will anymore." pic.twitter.com/4dHkJoqYmQ — Polymarket Intel (@PolymarketIntel) June 5, 2025 🚨 BREAKING: President Trump on Elon Musk:



"Elon is upset because we took the EV mandate which was a lot of money for electric vehicles. They're having a hard time the electric vehicles, and they want us to pay billions of dollars in subsidy. Elon knew this from the beginning." pic.twitter.com/VwB7bSapXe — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) June 5, 2025

Trump also suggested that Musk "recommended somebody he knew very well to run NASA. I didn't think it was appropriate, and he happened to be a Democrat, like totally Democrat."

Musk, meanwhile responded with "Whatever" to Trump...

"Keep the EV/solar incentive cuts in the bill, even though no oil & gas subsidies are touched (very unfair!!), but ditch the MOUNTAIN of DISGUSTING PORK in the bill," Musk wrote. "In the entire history of civilization, there has never been legislation that both big and beautiful. Everyone knows this!"

"Either you get a big and ugly bill or a slim and beautiful bill. Slim and beautiful is the way."

Whatever.



Keep the EV/solar incentive cuts in the bill, even though no oil & gas subsidies are touched (very unfair!!), but ditch the MOUNTAIN of DISGUSTING PORK in the bill.



In the entire history of civilization, there has never been legislation that both big and beautiful.… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

And then there's this...

Where is this guy today?? https://t.co/qcLNVSYEIB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

He then addressed Trump's specific comments regarding the bill, posting "False, this bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it!"

Prior to Trump's comments, Musk spent much of the morning re-posting old Trump tweets calling for no ficits and to stop raising the debt ceiling.

Over the past several days Musk has dug in over the issue - posting to X on Tuesday, "I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination."

This sent the White House scrambling to do damage control - with Budget Director Russ Vought sending Congress a request for a $9.4 billion clawback for unspent foreign aid funding - which if you're Musk, after what DOGE has uncovered, is a huge slap in the face.

On Wednesday, Musk continued to rage on X - posting: "Call your Senator, Call your Congressman, Bankrupting America is NOT ok! Kill the Bill." - followed by a 'Kill Bill' movie poster featuring Uma Thurman.

Musk's solution? A new spending bill that doesn't jack the debt ceiling by $5 trillion dollars while "massively" growing the deficit.

House Speaker Mike Johnson also spoke out against Musk, saying "I think Elon is flat wrong."

🚨 MIKE JOHNSON: “I think Elon is flat wrong. I think he’s way off on this. I’ve been privately and publicly consistent on that.”



Yikes 🤦‍♂️



pic.twitter.com/StZZLefFRS — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) June 4, 2025

Developing...

The markets

Comment from Canadian Prepper

Breaking Elon says to IMPEACH Trump! On the brink of economic collapse, WAR & maybe something worse