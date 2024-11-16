Yesterday.

Not 24 hours after being raided Alex Jones is back in the Infowars studios.

A criminal examination may be coming.

A Federal Judge Has Halted The Sale Of Infowars To The Onion After Discovering Secret Activities.

Remember when the @CIA@FBIgot caught bragging to an undercover journalist at @SoundInvestig about how they set up @RealAlexJones with Sandy Hook?

Not the Onion!

From Max Blumenthal on Onion CEO, Ben Collins.

The Onion was reportedly on the verge of collapse when it was bought earlier this year by Jeff Lawson, a major Kamala donor and tech billionaire who hawks "AI solutions."

This week, Lawson made headlines when he purchased Alex Jones' Infowars in a fire sale after Sandy Hook parents who obtained an eye-popping, seemingly unprecedented $1.5 billion judgment against Jones for the falsehoods he spread about them.

To lead The Onion's parent company, which has subsumed Infowars, Lawson has appointed a CEO with no background in comedy or business.

He is Ben Collins, a former "disinformation and extremism" reporter for NBC News, and one of the most recognizable faces of the Censorship Industrial Complex that sprouted up during the Trump era to hound alt-media figures like Jones.

Collins has spent his short career pumping out a consistent stream of attacks on targets of the national security state and centrist political establishment, while spreading no shortage of misinformation along the way.

Now, behind the brand of a once-edgy satire mag, Collins promises, "we're gonna go after like every facet of alternative media that is trying to get you addicted to stupid stuff."

His top targets, he says, will be "podcasters and TikTok influencers who have some really curious ideas of the world."

Though Collins doesn't explain which "stupid stuff" or "curious ideas" he finds so objectionable, his agenda is fairly clear, and deadly serious. And if you question it, you too are one of the conspiracists.

