The worst case scenario for Ukraine is happening in Saudi Arabia





Russian delegation member Ushakov: “The main thing is to begin a real normalization of relations between us and Washington.”



—> The negotiations are not about Ukraine, but about restoring relations with America!



Essentially Russia and America looking to restore relations and work together on global issues, which include:

- Ukraine (obviously)

- Middle East

- Mediation with China

- Mediation with Iran

- Mediation with North Korea

- BRICS and US relations

- De-dollarization situation



Trump is well aware that Russia is catalyst and allied with many nations in the global south, and is needed for the settlement of many conflicts, if you want to avoid war … what Trump wants.



The Kiev born Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund came to negotiate economical details.l and he in the CNN interview explains the approach.



Dmitriev said he had already held several meetings with Trump's team:



"We've had several meetings with members of the Trump team, and all I can say is that they are great problem solvers. And I think President Trump is a great negotiator, as is his entire team”



-> In short, Russia and USA are about to work on the global order, not about Ukraine in isolation. That’s bad news for Ukraine, as it’s a bargaining chip in this equation … not the main actor.



Hence EU is also not needed, they’re just noise.



The Kiev born Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund:



"In fact, it was American business that lost 300 billion dollars after it left Russia. The US economy lost this money”



Obviously they will also talk about lifting US sanctions on Russia. Which if it will happen will be just devastating for the EU.





There are rumors to cooperate on fossil resource again and it’s central that the talks happen in Saudi Arabia, the core OPEC member.



The we’ll see, exiting geopolitical times.



PS: Hopefully the dying stops soon.



McFaul confirms my analysis!



It’s not about Ukraine, Ukraine is just a variable in the equation.

A draft agreement between Ukraine and the United States has allegedly leaked onto the Internet.

Key conditions:

▪️Ukraine must transfer 50% of all revenues from resource extraction licenses to the United States, effectively giving Washington a financial stake in Kyiv’s economy.

▪️The "Investment Fund for Reconstruction" will have exclusive powers to issue and manage licenses for resource extraction.

▪️The US will have the "right of first refusal" to purchase any minerals exported before Ukraine can sell them to other countries.

▪️Ukraine must waive sovereign immunity, meaning the US can legally seize Ukrainian assets if Kyiv fails to meet its financial obligations.

▪️The document classifies Ukraine's resource deals as commercial, making them subject to American and international arbitration.

▪️The US receives full rights to audit Ukraine's financial books related to the "Reconstruction Fund".

▪️Ukraine must provide the US with monthly financial reports and appoint an independent auditor paid by Kiev.

The agreement does not specify an expiration date, meaning that U.S. financial interests in Ukraine's resources could continue indefinitely.

