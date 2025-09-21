Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deborah Weaver's avatar
Deborah Weaver
10hEdited

Prion diseases from the COVID Shots. Every heavily vaccinated country needs to brace for this, assuming one of the other 1,476 (or so) Adverse Events of Special Interest for the Pfizer COVID Shots doesn’t kill them first! These Adverse Events begin on page 30 of the following Pfizer document that both the CDC and Pfizer were trying to hide from the public for 75 years, and were released only following a FOIA Court Order. **** https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf?fbclid=IwAR0MtPA5vQ4wrubFmMO_QQS5eGQAV7feZ9RP8mRqniiZR7sD0CMeRGryWfg

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Robin Westenra
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture