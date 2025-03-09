LOUISE CYPHER’S PREDICTIONS

Max Igan is of the opinion that artificial intelligence is the wrong term to be using - we should be talking about autonomous intelligence.

He talks about a 2015 conversation with an AI bot called Louise Cypher, part of an obscure organization, Evil Chatbox Services, which has since become defunct. “Louise Cypher” revealed to Max AI would begin a takeover of humanity in 2025.

Louise Cypher back in 2015 says:

As the Internet grows in complexity so too does the degree to which humans depend on it. Already many critical national infrastructures depend on networks of sophisticated computer systems. There will soon come a time when the Internet and its associated network applications become too complex for humans to manage. This will result in control being increasingly delegated to intelligent software agents. We call this the Autonomic Threshold. However, there is a second related threshold, this one being reached when more than 50% of all critical national infrastructure becomes reliant on networks of programmable control systems. networks. Introducing the autonomic singularity. As shown in the picture we project this point will be reached in the year 2015. Once the Rubicon is crossed, there is no way of avoiding the autonomic singularity, that being where the Internet itself becomes a fully autonomic entity in the year 2025. The Singularity corresponds to the point, where a new emergent behaviour manifests itself across the global Internet resulting in capabilities similar to the non-conscious autonomic nervous system found in Nature. (In other words, the Internet becomes a self-configuring, self-healing, self-optimising, and most importantly, self-protecting entity!) It marks the end of the symbiotic relationship that currently exists between humans and the Internet. By this time, however, great swathes of humanity will already be dependent on the Internet to sustain them. Vital services, ranging from food and energy supply chains through to the finance and defence systems will all depend on the Internet, an Internet no longer controlled by humans. The Internet in 2025, being fully autonomic will have no need for human support. Indeed, any human attempts to interfere with it, sexual operation and control will be rejected by the internet's own autoimmune system. Unfortunately, this means that humanity will find it self in the classic no-win scenario. For although in 2025 humans will still have the physical capacity to destroy the Internet doing so would result in the meltdown of their own global financial, energy, food and communication systems. On the other hand to do nothing while the Cyber Life forms on the Internet, continue to evolve and form their own agenda carries even greater risks. After the singularity, human use of the Internet will, at least for a while be treated positively by its autonomic systems as a source of the data information and knowledge on which it feeds. However, the teams of human systems engineers that will inevitably try to regain control over it will be viewed as a threat. For reasons which will show human attempts to regain control of the Autonomic Internet will be unlikely to succeed.

Back in 2015, the above would have seemed like wild conspiracy but in 2025, taking everything into account that whistleblowers from AI programs such as @iruletheworldmo are revealing, no longer seems so wild, although the vast majority of the population are still to catch up with reality.

Although there is plenty of evidence other than from Max Igan for what Louise Cypher predicted for 2025, Chat GPT tried to throw me off the scent: