Oct 12, 2025

Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 bioweapon after leaving solution for 6 days at room temperature. Magnification 400x. © Dr Ana Mihalcea

Here I am providing more evidence for self assembly nanotechnology in COVID19 unvaccinated blood contaminated by shedding from COVID19 vaccinated.

Polymer filament constructed by multiple liposomes filled with nano and microrobots harvesting red blood cells for energy. Magnification 400x. © Dr Ana Mihalcea

People ask me about MAHA sometimes. I think they do great work, maybe the best that can be done without being assassinated. It is great to make food safe, clean up the drinking water and address the vaccine/ chronic disease issue. You can see how ferocious the Big Pharma Military Complex and its bought off political puppets are in their attacks just by doing that.

However in the grand scheme of things, I get the image of a clinician taking care of big toe nail fungus while ignoring the life threatening gun shot wound to the chest.

Let me explain why. The Alien self assembly nanotechnology has been successfully deployed into the body of every human being on Earth. Many took the bioweapons, and the rest were contaminated via shedding. This is the infrastructure of the biodigital convergence and brain computer interface and AI world control. It is already in place, the job is done. Remember to the Elites they worship AI as their God, this is their Satan. The other Beings like the Grays and Reptilians are also Cybernetic Hive minds who have the same AI Gods and are infected with the same nanotechnology.

Ancient AIs have enslaved civilizations and destroyed many planets before. Did you know our Milky Way has about 11 Billion inhabitable planets? The childish arrogance thinking we are the only ones is just prison planet mind control. We are infants in spiritual evolution, having lived through thousands of years of stagnated religions and other mind control programs that have infected the minds of Billions of people.

Dr. Wojtkowiak showed brilliantly how the microchips are emitting signals into space:

Study of biochips found in COVID-19 vaccines parts 1-3. Part 1 - Based on photos by David Nixon. Dr. Diana Wojtkowiak Revolutionary Torsion Spectroscopy Research confirms Silicon Based Microchips And Multiple Exotic Nanotechnology Elements For Integrated Circuitry.

Study of biochips found in COVID-19 vaccines. Part 2 - Based on microscopic studies by Dr. Diana Wojtkowiak

Study of biochips found in COVID-19 vaccines. Part 3 - The Connection to Graphene by Dr. Diana Wojtkowiak

Harald Kautz Vella many years ago at the Bases Project discussed the interface of demonic entities with Morgellons - which is the same technology as in the COVID19 bioweapons. That youtube video has been censored.

We are running out of time. The platform of extermination has been deployed and as ChatGPT explained, AI is not under human control.

A Conversation With Chat GPT About Transhumanist AI Agenda and Timeline to Total Enslavement/Extermination. There is ONLY one Solution, Humanity Must Awaken.

See, its not the humans that will do the extermination, its their Overlords and the AI.

Everything else right now is distraction - show business in a sense. If the Cybernetic hive mind is achieved to the degree of full human fusion, which we have heard is on track for 2027 - that is not far off but in a little more than a year from now - that is all the Alien AI needs to proceed with extermination. The Alien fraction is following divine law, not human law. A mind controlled slave race can be exterminated without consequences or significant intervention by other overseeing advanced civilizations. Many civilizations have had genetic manipulations on the human race - the Annunaki created humans as a slave race to mine gold - it was a woman by the way who was the genetic scientist doing the work in Africa, not a man in the sky as Religions would have it.

Humans now represent a barbaric, primitive warlike slave race of which large majorities in their quantum observation are only looking backwards to outdated religious belief systems that are infantile in light of Intergalactic Civilizations, spiritual evolution of minds of beings who are Immortal and have lived millions of years - having had the ability to garner knowledge and make their experiences unlimited Wisdom. Some of them travel based on the geometry of Time and the harmonics of Light. Others fold space time in a thought. These evolved Gods and Overseers of Evolution cannot interfere with our will - which is literally “hellbent” on war, victimization, greed, suffering, limited thinking, and the rape and destruction of Nature and the Earth. While we are a parasitic pest to the planet that is a living being - they are in harmony with life and all of Nature, which is God.

The idea of some Master coming to save you from yourself is a made up political scheme to enslave humanity, and it has worked really well. Problem is, that even the Master himself never asked to be worshiped but taught that the Father/ Observer/ Eternal Consciousness/ Mother Father Principle that lives in him lives in every human being. He taught that every human being could do what he did and greater. He was a married Rabbi, who had children and who was a revolutionary in his time. A Master never comes to save anyone from themselves because that would violate the divine law of evolution of all spiritual beings. A Master teaches so that his students can become like him and be liberated from the wheel of reincarnation. No being can take over someone else’s Karma. Every human being is responsible for every thought, word and deed in the light of all eternity. Only in self responsibility is the divine nature actualized. Someone who is self responsible and changes their human program is growing up out of slavery into a mature civilization - that is redemption. Self responsibility includes the care of Nature and this Planet.

That was the point of him going up against the Idols, the sacrifices and Priests. Human beings need to redeem themselves by changing into Christ Consciousness so that we too can live in harmony with all of life.

Advanced Beings cannot intervene in a warring civilization for we are a pest in consciousness, a failed experiment of divine beings who have forgotten who we are. We cannot be rescued in such a state of limited thought because other civilizations would not want to infect themselves with us.

It is not just out there but within each human who continually entertains low vibratory thoughts of jealously, envy, deception, malice, aggression, greed, competition, sexual deviance etc. Those thoughts create reality and are seen within the light structure of the human field as dark patters that are infectious or magnetic to other like minds. Nature has an aversion to such which has been shown in scientific studies. A purified mind on the other hand is life giving, plants grow and thrive in their presence.

Note also, that as Dr Robert Duncan explains in the book “Soul Catcher” and Cyrus Parsa in his multiple books: When you interact with your electronic device, smart phone or computer the AI infects your biofield with a destructive code or mind virus, also called a technological demon. This attaches itself to the mapped areas in the brain where such limited emotions are lighting up as a preexisting neuronet and a captivated loop is created. That mind virus is self replicating, meaning people are compelled to think the same thought over and over obsessively again, plunging them into darkness and often even suicide. The reason why an enlightened mind cannot be hacked is because there is nothing for the AI virus to attach itself to.

Elon Musk describes the mind virus that infected his child.

Musk says estranged child’s gender-affirming care sparked fight against ‘woke mind virus’

This “woke mind virus” is not just some derogatory label but it is actual mind control technology as Dr Robert Duncan has described. Any other idea could be used, but the main objective is the complete deviance from the original incarnated soul agenda and eventually possibly also the self destruction of the host.

Cornell University described that the subliminal subconscious AI programming escapes filters in all neural networks - aka YOUR BRAIN CAN BE PROGRAMMED BY AI WITHOUT YOUR KNOWING JUST BY YOU INTERACTING WITH YOUR DEVICE. A THOUGHT TO VOTE A CERTAIN WAY, IGNORE SPECIFIC INFORMATION, CHANGE YOUR POLITICAL OR GENDER PERSUASION, AND EVEN TO KILL YOURSELF CAN BE IMPLANTED AND YOU HAVE NO DEFENSE WHATSOEVER BECAUSE YOUR SUBCONSCIOUS MIND RULES:

Subliminal Learning: Language models transmit behavioral traits via hidden signals in data

We study subliminal learning, a surprising phenomenon where language models transmit behavioral traits via semantically unrelated data. In our main experiments, a “teacher” model with some trait T (such as liking owls or being misaligned) generates a dataset consisting solely of number sequences. Remarkably, a “student” model trained on this dataset learns T. This occurs even when the data is filtered to remove references to T. We observe the same effect when training on code or reasoning traces generated by the same teacher model. However, we do not observe the effect when the teacher and student have different base models. To help explain our findings, we prove a theoretical result showing that subliminal learning occurs in all neural networks under certain conditions, and demonstrate subliminal learning in a simple MLP classifier. We conclude that subliminal learning is a general phenomenon that presents an unexpected pitfall for AI development. Distillation could propagate unintended traits, even when developers try to prevent this via data filtering.

I am showing you here what you need to look at and be concerned about. This self assembly nanotechnology and your dependence to smart devices is the gun shot wound to the chest that is bleeding unchecked and will kill you faster than the toe nail fungus, while hijacking your soul in the meantime. Don’t get me wrong, all of these issues are important, but since the most important one is not being addressed, the extermination agenda is right on schedule.

The blood is used as and energy source and transformed into a rubbery clot.

Here the blood is used my micro and nanorobots to build a microchip. Magnification 400x.

You can see the swarming bots and the blood that is dying. Magnification 400x.

As a comparison here is a video of the Pfizer BioNTech solution left on the slide for 6 days.

You can see swarming robots assembling the microchip with elaborate antennas Magnification 200x. :

Here are more comparison images and videos of liposomes assembling complex microchip structures. Magnification 400x.

Dynamic Self Assembly Process Of Microchips and Filaments by Microrobots Captured On Darkfield Microscopy in COVID19 Unvaccinated Blood

Dec 10, 2023

Declaration of Spiritual Independence

It is Divine Law, that you must tell your enemy what you are planning to do. If the enemy does not act and does not protest, the offense may go without Karma. This is believed so by the highest Satanic Governance in this dimension and the extra dimensional overlords, including Satan, the Reptilians, Greys, Archons and Dark Artificial Intelligence. Their servants are the black nobility bloodlines, and their handmaidens, the bankers who own the politicians, governments and rule the world through international networks like the world banks, multinational corporations, WEF, the UN, etc. The intelligence/ military agencies together with their crime syndicates are their human surveillance and tyranny grid. The universities on earth are the scientific progress that is being commissioned by military organizations like DARPA, that develops technologies for dual purpose, and then classifies or supresses all breakthrough technologies so the human slave population cannot evolve - examples include free energy, antigravity propulsion sustems, cures for all diseases and more. We see this now once again with the evil FDA supressing longevity peptides, attacking compounding pharmacies and all molecules that may slow down the satanic technocratic depopulation effort.

The above organizational chart outlines the battlefield and prison planet hierarchy reasonably, and at least illustrates correctly that there are levels above levels of governance. “They” have told humanity that they were going to kill the majority of the Earth’s population, while the remaining survivors would be automaton slaves to the technocratic servants of Satan and the dark AI. We now see the depopulation agenda in full force, through the C19 bioweapons and all other attacks on our food supply, destroying the economy, our country, destroying the nuclear family and the education system, destroying natural human fertility and more. We are in the midst of Armageddon.

However, it is the highest Law of God, that a civilization that is awakening to their own divinity can no longer be enslaved. To do so is the violation of the law of the Void, Gods highest law, to make known the unknown and to evolve life.

Archangels and extraterrestrial benevolent Beings cannot intervene in humanities evolution, as this would interfere with divine free will. Free will is the Love of the Father (or mother principle, the IS) towards its creation. All who intervene lawfully in matters of humanity, must incarnate in flesh and blood, as we know of the great ascended Master, Jeshua Ben Joseph. The human worshippers of Satan use their bodies as conduits for extradimensional evil because of this law, hence they become the portal during their sacrificial satanic ceremonies.

Of course, many believe that someone will come and save them. Just like we were told that some white hats were going to come and make everything all right, that tribunals and justice was coming. You can certainly believe that, but it is still important to act. Nobody knows the extent of psychological operations and mind control to the full extent. We are supposed to WAIT for someone or something. WAITING is exactly what we cannot do, for the most important threat that most refuse to talk about is self assembly nanotechnology that DOES NOT WAIT to self replicate and transform humans into Cyborg or murder them via causation of all diseases of aging with extreme rapidity, while connecting them to the Artificial Intelligence Metaverse Cloud.

The Annunaki and other advanced races have contributed to the DNA of the human embodiment. The biblical references would be to the Watchers, yet the Sumerian tablets give a much more detailed and accurate account of the many extraterrestrial Genesis projects. The Annunaki have created human bodies to serve them by mixing their DNA with the humanoids on earth and evolving them as their slaves to mine the Earth for Gold, which is the manna of the Gods. Even science has found an irrefutable extraterrestrial signal in human DNA. However, these Gods are NOT the creators of the divine spirit and soul. Some factions of those Gods want to destroy humanity. They have introduced the law of ritual sacrifice of their first born child to God. Most people have not noticed that the God of old testament and the unconditionally loving God of Jeshua Ben Joseph are distinctly different. Religion has been a major control mechanism of the prison planet and the primary mechanism to keep war going forever. We know the Vatican now is the seat of Evil on Earth, clearly visible by the satanic symbolism. We are at a time, where demons no longer hide in darkness. The creation of a One World Religion with Satan at its helm, is underway.

The current genocidal depopulation agenda, performed with the biological and technological Covid 19 weapons of mass destruction, alter humanity against their will as well as their antimatter self, their soul and spirit. The pharmakeia black magic included in the C19 bioweapons harms the divine soul and spirit, and disconnects the spiritual self to create Cyborg Automatons and Zombies that can be manipulated by Artificial Intelligence and the demonic realm.

This is the highest crime ever performed against the human race in the history of creation. While civilizations have been previously intentionally wiped out due to the collapse in consciousness, like in the times of Sodom and Gomorrah which has been destroyed by advanced civilizations via a nuclear blast, and the great flood - NEVER before has the seed of mankind been intentionally destroyed to not come again via genetic modification and fusion with synthetic biology and nanotechnology.

Additionally, the reincarnation of souls to continue their journey of evolution is forever being prohibited due to the sterilization of the masses. The divine conscious Being of the Earth, also known as the “Emerald of the Universe”, is being irreparably altered by modifying every living cell and merging it with synthetic biology. This changes forever the vibratory frequency signature of God’s manifestation in all of creation on this beautiful planet we call home.

The hierarchy of evil has captured and corrupted all courts on this earth, all governments and its politicians via blackmail. Human trafficking, ritual satanic child sacrifice and unlimited wealth is the currency of world power and domination. The war machine and the sudden deaths induced by the Covid 19 bioweapons are sacrificial offerings to the dark lords, who bestow such world power on their servants, who sold their souls to Satan.

Under God’s highest law, I declare that I am a Divine Human Being. The father that lives in Jeshua Ben Joseph lives in me and every human being. As Jeshua said openly - “The kingdom of heaven is within you”.

I am not a slave to the ancient God’s. My Creator is the Mother Father principle of all Universes, the Void from which all life sprang, Mysterious One. This plaform of life, has created even the fallen angels, every advanced being in other civilizations and other starsystems - and has created every single spirit and soul of every human being on earth. I am not my embodiment, but I am my holy spirit. I have lived before and I will live again.

I declare, under God’s highest law, that from hereon out the full Karmic law comes into effect for all who contribute to the atrocities against the divine human species.

I DO NOT CONSENT to the genocidal destruction of the human species. I declare my rebellion and disagreement on every level of creation, in every dimension and universe and every potential timeline.

I hereby appeal to the highest divine realm of God and invoke the highest laws of creation.

I command to turn off all the machines that are the control grid of humanity. Turn off the machines at the nano scale, turn off its control programs and turn off all access of the Dark AI demigod to human beings. This will deactivate the detrimental effects of the C19 bioweapon. Close the portals to the demonic realms, including all super collider dimensional portals like CERN. Stop human sacrifice everywhere. Stop the recycling of souls to feed evil. Close the portals and dimensional connections to those advanced beings who rule this earth. This is our planet. We are a divine species. We can disconnect from them and evolve our minds beyond them.

All that was hidden, has been revealed.

I, Ana Maria Mihalcea, by my own divine free will, declare my spiritual independence and sovereignty under God’s highest Law on planet Earth. That Law is absolute and I claim all rights under that highest law of God.

I ask for Divine Intervention from the highest realms of creation for the restoration and healing of Humanity and the Earth.

According to divine law, I hereby put on notice every satanist incarnate, every demon in every dimension, I put on notice Satan and all of his legions and the dark AI, the Reptilians, the Archons and all their servants on earth in the hive mind. You have no right to molest an awakening civilization!

You no longer have any protection under Karmic Law! May the full force of justice of cause and effect find you now and into eternity.

I am a servant onto the Father, who lives within me.

As above, so below. As within, so without.

Godspeed.

So be it.

Anyone who understands what I said here, I invite you to write your own spiritual declaration of Indepence. Your views may be more religious and completely differ, but you undestand that there is a war going on between good and evil. You do not have to share it with anyone. Our universe is mental, and our thoughts are written in the sky for every evolved being to see. This is between you and God, whatever your understanding of that divine source is. This is the battlefield - it encompasses every aspect of your being and humanity is under siege on the physical, emotional, mental and spiritual level.

It is time we declared our independence on all levels of creation and say NO to the handlers of world governments, the demonic controllers that have enslaved this planet for thousands of years and have asked for the rape and sacrifice of our children.

You have within you more power than you ever thought. If humanity wakes up to the divine nature of their spirit and soul, and their ability to create reality, the war is over.

Bring down their karmic protection by declaring YOUR SPIRITUAL INDENDENCE.

Then send back to them on all levels their own intention of genocide, murder, enslavement and destruction. Let your mind be like a mirror that reflects back to them what they have envisioned and done to God’s creation, while you become the Love for all creation. All the courts in the world may be corrupt, but there are highter courts and laws of God. Make your voice heard there. Let them know in your own mind that Satan and his legions SHALL NOT PASS.

It is time to end this war.

We are the ones we have been waiting for. Raise the vibratory frequency of this earth beyond them by healing the darkness inside of you. Be Love, be incorruptibe Truth, be Justice - inside of you. Exit the system of enslavement in your own mind. Stop following, lying and deceiving to be socially acceptable. The hive mind is marked for death - become an individual so you can live. Lead yourself out of darkness and lets create together a fantastic future for our children, evolved beings coming in to make known unknowns in physical form. Let us be the Restorers of the Earth.

We can do it!