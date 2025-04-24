Col. Douglas MacGregor is reporting this.

Troubling information has been published by one of the most popular Ukrainian Telegram channels. It should be taken seriously given the true colors of the Kiev regime and its record of blatant provocations and false-flag operations.

Here it is (AI translation):

“According to MI-6 sources, an operation is being prepared in cooperation with the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine (GRU) to stage a humanitarian catastrophe, aimed at discrediting the peace process.

The format involving phosphorus/poison gas was rejected by British intelligence.

The current main scenario includes a reactor explosion at a nuclear power plant or the death of children from a missile strike”

U.S. to "Walk Away"

The United States will tell both Ukraine and Russia that the US recommends the following to achieve peace in the Russia-Ukraine conflict:

1) Ukraine must agree to a ceasefire, right now.

2) Ukraine and Russia MUST begin direct negotiations with each other

3) Crimea is now Russian territory

4) The areas of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye that are under Russian control, will remain Russian.

5) Ukraine cannot and will not EVER join NATO.

6) If the two sides agree, the US will remove all anti-Russian economic sanctions

7) If the two sides do not agree, the United States will walk-away from the peace process.

Vice President JD Vance laid out most of these points publicly:

A meeting of high level Diplomats including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Foreign Secretary Lamy of the UK, FELL APART this morning, with Rubio declining to attend and other high level Ministers also refusing to attend.

It seems that Europe is unwilling to admit this conflict has been LOST by NATO. They seem intent on continuing the fighting.

Inside Ukraine, the realization that they have lost and will continue to lose, is causing great divide. Many in Ukraine are now saying "If we don't give up the four Oblasts (states) of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye, this month, we will have to give up SIX or EIGHT Oblasts within about 6 months. It just gets worse for Ukraine from here."

Even former Zelensky aid Arestovich admits it:

Other Ukrainians are in complete denial of the reality. Even Zelensky is publicly saying "Ukraine will not accept ANY of these terms, and will fight until Russia is defeated."

The man does not seem connected to reality.

US Vice President JD Vance warned Wednesday that Moscow and Kyiv must strike a deal or Washington will end its efforts to reach a ceasefire.

'We've issued a very explicit proposal to both the Russians and the Ukrainians, and it's time for them to either say yes, or for the United States to walk away from this process,' Vance told reporters in India, where he is on a four-day visit.

Vance spoke as envoys from Washington, Kyiv and European nations gathered for talks in Britain amid a new US push to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

'It's now time, I think, to take, if not the final step, one of the final steps, which is, at a broad level, the party saying we're going to stop the killing, we're going to freeze the territorial lines at some level close to where they are today,' Vance added.

'Now, of course, that means the Ukrainians and the Russians are both going to have to give up some of the territory they currently own,' he added.

From RT

The Ukrainian leader’s refusal to discuss territorial concessions is prolonging the conflict, the US president has said

Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky could lose the entirety of his country if he continues stalling talks with Russia, US President Donald Trump warned in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday.

Zelensky had publicly announced that Kiev will not even discuss officially recognizing the Crimean Peninsula as Russian, a key tenet of a Washington-backed peace proposal which it was to present at a meeting with officials the country's European backers on Wednesday. Following the rebuttal the top members of the US delegation withdrew from the planned talks, leading to the meeting being “downgraded” at the last minute.

“This statement is very harmful to the Peace Negotiations with Russia in that Crimea was lost years ago,” Trump wrote, accusing the Ukrainian leader of prolonging the conflict.

Crimea’s predominantly ethnic-Russian population voted to join Russia in a referendum in 2014, following a Western-backed armed coup in Kiev. Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Wednesday, declaring

The situation for Ukraine is dire – He can have Peace or, he can fight for another three years before losing the whole Country.

Trump reiterated that Zelensky has a weak bargaining position in the negotiations. “We are very close to a Deal, but the man with ‘no cards to play’ should now, finally, GET IT DONE,” he wrote.

The US has been pushing for a resolution to the conflict, while at the same time trying to secure a minerals extraction deal with Ukraine to recoup some of the billions of dollars spent on arming the country. However, Trump and his administration have been growing impatient with the pace of the negotiations on both fronts, signaling that they may abandon the efforts.

If the US determines that “not enough movement is happening, we may need to move on to other priorities,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an interview with the Free Press published on Tuesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated in response that a peace deal with Ukraine is unlikely to be concluded in an expedited manner due to the complexities of the negotiations. Moscow has said it has always been ready to engage in peace talks, provided they ensure a permanent solution that addresses the root causes of the conflict – while any temporary ceasefire would be used by Ukraine’s Western backers to rearm the country’s military.

PRESIDENT TRUMP SLAMS ZELENSKY FOR SINKING PEACE TALKS

President Trump slammed Ukrainian President Zelensky after U.S.-led peace talks collapsed when Kyiv rejected territorial concessions involving Crimea and other regions. Trump accused Zelensky of risking Ukraine’s future by refusing the deal and warned the U.S. may walk away.

The proposed agreement included U.S. recognition of Crimea as Russian, a NATO freeze, sanctions relief for Moscow, and European-led security guarantees for Ukraine.

In response, Zelensky insisted Ukraine won’t negotiate territorial matters without a ceasefire.

As tensions rise, global officials, including Poland’s foreign minister, criticize Russia’s aggression, while China pursues a lunar nuclear project and rare earth sanctions disrupt global supply chains.

