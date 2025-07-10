Seemorerocks

Anna Harper
2h

Thanks Robin for this summary of the three presentations today - was out all day so missed them. Seems that the Commissioners have a preset agenda. Lynda is a 'gem'. The ladies more than held their own, and NZDSOS were highly credible. I suspect the 'government' underestimates the level of 'awakening' that has happened and continues to happen. People power, personal sovereignty aligned with collective good are the key astrological aspects coming to the for these next 12 mths - 7 yrs - they had better shift their agenda or watch it all disintegrate.

Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
3h

Indeed.

I had wondered if VFF were controlled opposition.

Maybe they are but their very considered lawyerly approach is what appeals to this inquiry.

I felt a lot of tension listening to them but came up applauding VFF.

They, unlike myself, have not succumbed to the pleasure of embracing all sorts of extreme positions.

For instance they perhaps wisely:

They didn't say that it's a depop, nor an injure to debilitate the opposition and make profit out of the auto immune injuries.

They didn't reference Deagel ( lol)

They didn't say that our government ministers got there by WEF selection.

They did, pleasingly, refer to the WHO having Gate's funding.

It will all come to nothing of course, but some people will be woken up a bit.

Good that the doctors' input referred to how we don't get to see the NZ government contract with Phizer.

Too bad that the male doctor didn't let the female doctor speak much.

The bit that might refer to no alternative treatments being allowed was well made.

Thus ivermectin was made a dirty word.

And vitamin D and sunlight ignored.

Not mentioned, but I recall that no follow-ups allowed as to after-effects, was part of the available to be read contract with other countries. In other words nothing negative could be said about side ( ie front) effects.

Nothing is going to change as Jacinda will say "an abundance of caution" and she has enough paid WEFFERS in the lower chains to be the scapegoat.

However, it is nice to have the military man Bloomfield playing the caring mild mannered man role, and Hipkins, feeling a bit of concern over all this as they are to carry the can.

Jacinda, brought up as Mormon, and then being a Socialist cheer-leader, has been sufficiently rewarded by royalty and Harvard ( research its benefactors) to never do a tell-all to seek absolution.

Her fans need never question anything as Jacinda has the royal seal of approval .

© 2025 Robin Westenra
