I have spent much of the day listening to proceedings at the Royal Commission on Covid

Lynda Wharton from @HopeRising19

Thank you @HopeRising19 for all the sacrifices & everything you have done along with your team of support people to inform, record & document the epic fall out from the Pfizer Medical Experiment. You are an angel on earth

Watch HERE

Voices for Freedom at Covid Inquiry Phase 2 and "What good looks like."

The proceedings were disgusting and looked like a lawyer’s cross-examination in a court trial.

Watch HERE

Video shows Claire Deek's powerful closing statement to the Commission Chair Grant Illingworth KC and counsel assisting Nicolette Levy KC.

VFF's submission hit it out of the park.

However questions coming from the commissioners were disappointingly tepid, prejudiced and uninformed.

Their questions made it clear they were there to defend the govt and the status quo rather than listen impartially and objectively to VFF's brilliant submission.

So it doesn't look like justice will be served.

Maybe its time for another convoy to impress upon the Commissioners that they have a duty to all NZ citizens and not just a privileged few.

https://x.com/TheRedbaiter/status/1943141019933086100

Drs. Shelton and Goodwin of NZDSOS

Both were an absolute tower of strength and should have convinced anyone with an ounce of intelligence or integrity.

Watch HERE

This was followed by 45 minutes from a non-entity who specialises in “debunking disinformation” who fronts an organisation called FACT Aotearoa that gets its funding of $10,000 from InternetNZ for infrastructure and administration costs, $50,000 from DPMC Countering and Preventing Violent Extremism Fund “for an education project to be launched in November 2023”

https://factaotearoa.nz/why-you-should-submit-to-the-royal-commission/