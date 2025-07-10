A day's proceedings at NZ's Covid Inquiry
For the first time groups representing the vaccine-injured gets a public voice but the results are clear to see
I have spent much of the day listening to proceedings at the Royal Commission on Covid
Lynda Wharton from @HopeRising19
Thank you @HopeRising19 for all the sacrifices & everything you have done along with your team of support people to inform, record & document the epic fall out from the Pfizer Medical Experiment. You are an angel on earth
Watch HERE
Voices for Freedom at Covid Inquiry Phase 2 and "What good looks like."
The proceedings were disgusting and looked like a lawyer’s cross-examination in a court trial.
Watch HERE
Video shows Claire Deek's powerful closing statement to the Commission Chair Grant Illingworth KC and counsel assisting Nicolette Levy KC.
VFF's submission hit it out of the park.
However questions coming from the commissioners were disappointingly tepid, prejudiced and uninformed.
Their questions made it clear they were there to defend the govt and the status quo rather than listen impartially and objectively to VFF's brilliant submission.
So it doesn't look like justice will be served.
Maybe its time for another convoy to impress upon the Commissioners that they have a duty to all NZ citizens and not just a privileged few.
https://x.com/TheRedbaiter/status/1943141019933086100
Drs. Shelton and Goodwin of NZDSOS
Both were an absolute tower of strength and should have convinced anyone with an ounce of intelligence or integrity.
Watch HERE
This was followed by 45 minutes from a non-entity who specialises in “debunking disinformation” who fronts an organisation called FACT Aotearoa that gets its funding of $10,000 from InternetNZ for infrastructure and administration costs, $50,000 from DPMC Countering and Preventing Violent Extremism Fund “for an education project to be launched in November 2023”
https://factaotearoa.nz/why-you-should-submit-to-the-royal-commission/
Thanks Robin for this summary of the three presentations today - was out all day so missed them. Seems that the Commissioners have a preset agenda. Lynda is a 'gem'. The ladies more than held their own, and NZDSOS were highly credible. I suspect the 'government' underestimates the level of 'awakening' that has happened and continues to happen. People power, personal sovereignty aligned with collective good are the key astrological aspects coming to the for these next 12 mths - 7 yrs - they had better shift their agenda or watch it all disintegrate.
Indeed.
I had wondered if VFF were controlled opposition.
Maybe they are but their very considered lawyerly approach is what appeals to this inquiry.
I felt a lot of tension listening to them but came up applauding VFF.
They, unlike myself, have not succumbed to the pleasure of embracing all sorts of extreme positions.
For instance they perhaps wisely:
They didn't say that it's a depop, nor an injure to debilitate the opposition and make profit out of the auto immune injuries.
They didn't reference Deagel ( lol)
They didn't say that our government ministers got there by WEF selection.
They did, pleasingly, refer to the WHO having Gate's funding.
It will all come to nothing of course, but some people will be woken up a bit.
Good that the doctors' input referred to how we don't get to see the NZ government contract with Phizer.
Too bad that the male doctor didn't let the female doctor speak much.
The bit that might refer to no alternative treatments being allowed was well made.
Thus ivermectin was made a dirty word.
And vitamin D and sunlight ignored.
Not mentioned, but I recall that no follow-ups allowed as to after-effects, was part of the available to be read contract with other countries. In other words nothing negative could be said about side ( ie front) effects.
Nothing is going to change as Jacinda will say "an abundance of caution" and she has enough paid WEFFERS in the lower chains to be the scapegoat.
However, it is nice to have the military man Bloomfield playing the caring mild mannered man role, and Hipkins, feeling a bit of concern over all this as they are to carry the can.
Jacinda, brought up as Mormon, and then being a Socialist cheer-leader, has been sufficiently rewarded by royalty and Harvard ( research its benefactors) to never do a tell-all to seek absolution.
Her fans need never question anything as Jacinda has the royal seal of approval .