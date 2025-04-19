This video refers to Helena Blavatsky, occultist and founder of the Theosophical Society.

I DO NOT adhere, in any way, to her occultism and esoteric views.

That notwithstanding, this video has much to recommend it.

I think zombies are indeed walking among us and a non-human force is leading those humans who are not spiritually awake.

In this video, we are going to unravel the mystery of these "soulless" entities. We will discover who they are, how to identify them, and most importantly, how to avoid becoming one of them by awakening your soul from the slumber in which many unknowingly fall. Because, as Gurdjieff said, awakening is not an accident—it is a conscious choice.

David Icke speaks of invisible forces controlling humanity through soul-less leaders, puppets serving a hidden agenda.

And long before him, the ancient Gnostics also warned us of the existence of beings devoid of spirit, trapped in matter, without access to true knowledge.

These "shells" walk among us, disconnected from their divine essence, merely reacting to the impulses of a system that controls them from the shadows.