It is fairly certain that then VP Joe Biden acted on behalf of his mate, former Senator and MPAA boss Chris Dodd.

Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom, free on bail after spending a month in jail after the file sharing website was shut down in January 2012, has pointed the finger at Vice President Joe Biden as the person who ordered the raid on Megaupload…. "I do know from a credible source that it was Joe Biden, the best friend of former Senator and MPAA boss Chris Dodd, who ordered his former lawyer and now state attorney Neil MacBride to take Mega down," Dotcom told TorrentFreak. "At the appropriate time we will release what we know. The whole Mega case is quite the political thriller."

He faces charges of alleged criminal copyright infringement, money laundering, racketeering, and wire fraud.

Dotcom, who moved to New Zealand in 2010, has been fighting extradition since his arrest in 2012 as part of a global crackdown on his file-sharing site, Megaupload.

Dotcom maintains he is innocent of the charges.

Goldsmith said that after careful consideration of “advice” from the Ministry of Justice, he decided that Dotcom should be surrendered to the US to face trial.

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith signed the order, which Dotcom claims is part of a politically motivated effort by the U.S. to make an example of him.

Dotcom argues that his treatment has been grossly disproportionate compared to his associates, who have already entered plea deals and served prison sentences. He has vowed to appeal the decision, stating that the New Zealand government is surrendering him to a country where he has never set foot, and where he believes he will not receive a fair trial.

Dotcom, who has been living in New Zealand for 14 years, told media the legal process has been unreasonably delayed, which he argues has further jeopardised his ability to receive justice.

He criticised Goldsmith for failing to address the significant legal, political, and moral issues surrounding his case.

This started in 2012, so many younger readers will be unaware of the history.

Much of the earlier material has been scrubbed from the internet, including the initial reports and material from (then) TV3’s John Campbell on the raids.

Here is a simplified backgrounder

New Zealand Police Try to Justify Paramilitary Raid on Kim Dotcom

Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom is challenging in court the paramilitary raid on his house in January, following the United States' indictment of him on federal copyright violations. The police used an early morning helicopter raid, a swarm of officers and even a police dog to apprehend him

A NEW ZEALAND court is looking into the paramilitary raid on filesharing kingpin Kim Dotcom's mansion in January, having already found that the warrant justifying it was illegal.

Dotcom's mansion was raided at dawn by helicopter, which dropped off four heavily armed agents to launch the assault. They were followed by even more agents and dog handlers. The raid on the founder of Megaupload was coordinated, the government admits, with help from the FBI.

Dotcom and fellow executives face criminal copyright charges in the U.S.

Oddly, though the agents carried semi-automatic assault rifles, agents didn't wear full-body armor, as they weren't actually afraid of Dotcom fighting back.

Agents said the concern was that Dotcom would delete evidence, though as Dotcom pointed out in court, speaking directly to the government, there was little chance of that.

"You knew the FBI was in the data center, prior to you arriving," he said. "There was no chance for anyone to do anything with that evidence."

Dotcom explained that when the raid began, he didn't really understand what was happening, since early-morning helicopter landings aren't unusual at his pad and, speaking like a gamer, he explained that couldn't see out his windows.

"My shields were down so I couldn't see what was happening," Dotcom said. "Shortly afterward I heard banging on my door."

Dotcom said he sounded the alarm and retreated to a safe room, where he waited, seated, with the door unlocked and his hands empty, for the police to arrive. He contends that when the police did get to him, they used excessive force, including punching him in the face and stepping on his hand.

Dotcom is free on bail and is fighting extradition to the U.S., though hearings aren't scheduled until 2013.

The U.S. accuses Megaupload of making more than $500 million by encouraging and facilitating unlawful sharing of copyrighted movies and music. He and fellow executives say the allegations are a Hollywood witch-hunt. They face possible sentences of decades in prison if convicted

This is about all that survives from John Campbell’s coverage at the time

Kim Dotcom raid video revealed Campbell Live

This is from Kim Dotcom’s lawyer, Ira Rothken

After 12+ years of injustice: -Illegal Gov raid on family home -Illegal spying (PM apologized) -Withholding of evidence -Destruction of evidence -US blocked legal funding -US judge recused himself -Fair trial in US impossible

By David Fisher

Kim Dotcom and his former wife Mona have accepted a confidential settlement from the police over the raid which saw him arrested, saying he did so to protect their children and because the Government "recently changed for the better".

He said that their previous desire to see accountability had been trumped by wanting to "do what was best for our children" by bringing an end to the court case.

The settlement came after a damages claim was filed with the High Court over what was considered an "unreasonable" use of force when the anti-terrorism Special Tactics Group raided his $30 million mansion in January 2012.

The raid was part of a worldwide FBI operation to take down Dotcom's Megaupload file-sharing website which was claimed to be at the centre of a massive criminal copyright operation.

Dotcom and three others were arrested and await extradition to the United States on charges which could land them in prison for decades.

The NZ Herald has learned earlier settlements were reached between police and others arrested, including Bram van der Kolk and Mathias Ortmann.

It was believed their settlements were six-figure sums and it is likely Dotcom would seek more as the main target in the raid.

He was also the focus of risk assessments used to justify the use of the anti-terrorism squad which carried out a helicopter assault at dawn. Those assessments included photographs of Dotcom carrying shotguns - pictures taken while clay pigeon shooting - and descriptions of him as violent despite a lack of evidence to support the claim..

The court challenge also questioned "visual surveillance" which had not been authorised by the court. Evidence has emerged in court hearings of police watching the Dotcom Mansion from neighbouring properties, and scouting the mansion interior with a hidden camera carried on to the property by a local police officer on a goodwill meeting the day before the raid..

The next day, armed police hunted for Dotcom through the mansion, cracked open doors to the nanny's and children's rooms and kept Mona - pregnant with twins at the time - standing in the chill, damp dawn in her nightwear.

Dotcom said he and Mona had "respect" for police in New Zealand.

"They work hard and have, with this one exception, treated me and my family with courtesy and respect.

"We were shocked at the uncharacteristic handling of my arrest for a non-violent Internet copyright infringement charge brought by the United States, which is not even a crime in New Zealand."

Dotcom said police could have knocked on his door at a "reasonable hour" and simply told him he was under arrest.

Instead, he said the arrest became "a Hollywood-style publicity stunt tailored to appease US authorities". He said he believed that was due to "a misguided desire to cater to the United States authorities and special interests in Hollywood".

"The New Zealand police we know do not carry guns. They try to resolve matters in a non-violent manner, unlike what we see from the United States.

"We are sad that our officers, good people simply doing their job, were tainted by US priorities and arrogance."

Dotcom said the law suit to seek damages from police was taken because "we believed their military-style raid on a family with children in a non-violent case went far beyond what a civilised community should expect from its police force".

"New Zealanders deserve and should expect better."

But he said he and Mona had decided a trial was not in the interests of their family - the couple have five children - as neither parent wanted the children to "relive past events".

"Our children are now settled and integrated safely here into their community and they love it. We do not want to disrupt our children's new lives. We do not want to revictimise them. We want them to grow up happy.

"That is why we chose New Zealand to be our family home in the first place. We are fortunate to live here. Under the totality of the circumstances, we thought settlement was best for our children."

Dotcom also cited another reason: "The New Zealand Government has recently changed for the better."

The comment is a reflection of his ongoing opposition to former Prime Minister Sir John Key, who he maintained had a deeper involvement in the raids. Key has denied this repeatedly.

Dotcom's New Zealand lawyer Ron Mansfield said it was hoped the court case had brought about a change in how police handled future operations.

He said a separate damages case against the Government Communications Security Bureau was still before the court even though it had admitted carrying out unlawful surveillance.

"The GCSB refuses to disclose what it did or the actual private communications it stole. The Dotcoms understandably believe that they are entitled to know this."

A police spokesman confirmed the settlement saying it meant there would be no five-week trial which was scheduled to be heard at the High Court next October.

"While we are unable to discuss details of the settlement, we can say that it is not uncommon in civil proceedings for parties to reach a settlement before a trial commences. This settlement avoids the significant costs which would have been incurred had the trial proceeded."

Finally, here is an interview of Kim Dotcom with Alex Jones, the first in several years