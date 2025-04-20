After my deep dive into China’s demographic collapse I cannot take this seriously

I have found a You Tube channel that looks into the collapse in China. You cannot have it both ways - either China is “winning” or it is not. I do not see how the above narrative, as alluring it may be, can possibly be true if the following is true.

This next video could be talking about the United States or anywhere in the West.

One thing that is missing from the video footage is the homeless on the streets.

China‘s Middle Class Collapse: City Elites Now the New Poor, Owning Cars and Homes, But Penniless

In recent years, Chinese social media has coined a new term—"the new poor." These people own property and cars and dress well but live paycheck to paycheck, often buried in debt. As China’s economy worsens and housing prices continue to drop, these "new poor" are popping up in cities all over, especially in places like Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen.

Shanghai Empties Out, Three Major Commercial Streets Decline, Foreign Investment in China Drops 90%

A commenter replied: "I'm in Wuhan, and on the main freight route, the number of trucks has dropped by over 40%. Freight transport is a key economic indicator for any city. A drop means there’s no demand in the market, and the economy is stagnant."

Another commenter added: "The cost of living in Shanghai is too high. The wealthy have left, and we can't expect workers to lead consumption."

Terrible! China’s Manufacturing Hub Is Crushed by U.S. Tariffs, Returning to 30 Years Ago Overnight

Yiwu International Trade City, the world’s largest wholesale market, stands largely empty, as foreign trade workers in the region watch their decade of hard work unravel. The province of Zhejiang, which includes Yiwu Market, has been hit hardest by the ongoing US-China tariff war.

Of course, this is propaganda

It’s Over! Trade War Escalation Could Lead to Chinese Stocks Delisting, Hitting the CCP Hard

"It's over! This is very bad news, a major blow! Where will the funds come from to support companies coming back from overseas? The Hong Kong stock market is already at a trillion, and with the return, there won't be enough money to go around."