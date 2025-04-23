The Blame Game and the Fog of Manipulation

It seems, judging from social media and the tone of online discourse, that many young people today are adrift—alienated not only from institutions and older ways of thinking, but even from the very idea that past generations might have something to offer. Increasingly, the values of modesty, thrift, cooperation, or public good—once widely held—are sneered at or dismissed as relics of some failed system. Often they’re lumped together under the label “communism,” with a tone of disdain, as if any collective impulse, any appeal to solidarity, were inherently oppressive or naïve.

This generational distancing hasn’t arisen naturally. It has been shaped—led, even—by forces that benefit from fracture and forgetting. Somewhere along the way, the powerful figured out that if the young could be made to see the old as enemies, if every hardship could be pinned on some vague "boomer" conspiracy, then real solidarity would be impossible. And with that, any coherent demand for structural change could be neutralized.

To be sure, earlier generations made mistakes. Industrial overreach, political compromises, and short-sighted growth strategies have all left marks. But they also built things—literally and figuratively: hydro dams, freezing works, public railways, a health system once called the envy of the world. They fought for the five-day week, for apprenticeships, for affordable homes that didn’t require two incomes. These weren’t acts of communism; they were acts of care and vision, however imperfect.

Voices Across Time

Jim Mahurangi, aged 82, former union delegate at the Kinleith pulp and paper mill:

“I remember when we shut the place down in ’75 over safety gear. Management said it was too expensive. We said a man’s hand was worth more than a dollar saved. We didn’t call that ‘leftist.’ We called it looking after your mate.”

Ella Reid, aged 26, hospitality worker in Queenstown:

“Sometimes I hear older people say we don’t want to work. It’s not that—we’re working all the time. But we’re working two jobs to pay rent on a flat with mold and no insulation. I don’t see how we’re supposed to ‘get ahead.’ I don’t even know what ahead looks like anymore.”

These voices don’t contradict each other. They echo across a gap that’s been widened by cultural manipulation and political neglect. The young are bombarded with images of success that are unattainable, and with frustrations that have no clear cause—only shifting targets. They are told to hustle, yet the jobs vanish. Told to dream, yet the rents soar. Told to express themselves, yet every action is surveilled and monetized.

Rangi Paki, aged 68, who worked on the Clyde Dam as part of the Think Big projects:

“We were building for something. The country had a plan, even if it was flawed. Now I look around and think—where’s the plan? It’s all patch-up and privatise.”

Devon Lau, aged 21, student and gig worker in Wellington:

“Sometimes it feels like the world was sold before I got here. Like the good stuff got handed out already, and now we’re just left with the receipts.”

The wisdom of the past gets ridiculed, the builders are mocked, and the wheel is reinvented—wobblier each time. What’s lost is not just respect, but a whole lineage of resilience, of practical skills, of self-reliance balanced with a sense of the common good. It’s not "communism" that’s being rejected—it’s memory, nuance, and the ability to recognize continuity in the human struggle.

And that, perhaps, is the most dangerous manipulation of all

The Manufactured Rebellion

For many, the 1960s conjure images of liberation—flower power, civil rights marches, rock festivals, and youthful defiance against the conformity of the postwar order. It was a decade of genuine yearning: for peace, for equality, for something beyond consumerism and war. Yet buried beneath the surface of that idealism is a darker, more unsettling story—one that suggests the revolution may not have been as organic as it appeared.

Researchers like Dr. John Coleman and Daniel Estulin have argued that what looked like a cultural eruption was, in part, a carefully engineered shift in consciousness, seeded and manipulated by shadowy institutions like the Tavistock Institute of Human Relations. These weren’t wild conspiracy theories for their own sake; they were built on records, patterns, and the slow unraveling of classified intentions. Tavistock, they contend, was not merely a psychological think tank—it was the cockpit of social engineering in the Anglo-American world, experimenting with ways to reshape values, norms, and loyalties.

Dr. Coleman, in particular, traced the rise of the rock-and-drug counterculture to deliberate efforts to fragment traditional social bonds—especially those of family, faith, and national cohesion. In his view, the explosion of LSD, the worship of celebrity, and the promotion of anti-establishment narratives weren’t simply organic outgrowths of protest—they were strategic interventions designed to erode the moral fiber and critical thought of a rising generation.

“What better way to neutralize an intelligent, restless youth,” he asked, “than to feed them a drug-drenched dream of revolution that leads nowhere?”

Whether one accepts these claims fully or not, it's hard to deny how swiftly the counterculture was absorbed into the very system it claimed to reject. The music industry, for example, became a global mega-machine. Radical slogans were repackaged as fashion statements. The psychedelic revolution, rather than dismantling capitalism, gave it new colors and slogans to sell.

Sandra Locke, aged 73, Aucklander and former university activist:

“We really believed we were breaking the chains—Vietnam, apartheid, all of it. But by the time the ’70s ended, a lot of us had mortgages and worked for the government. I look back and wonder: did we win anything, or were we just redirected?”

Roger Templeton, aged 79, former psychiatric nurse and student of Tavistock methods:

“The Institute was always about mass psychology. Not in a bad way, necessarily—but definitely in a controlling way. If they could measure public opinion, they could shape it. And once you can shape it, it’s not really public anymore, is it?”

The irony is that many baby boomers—those so often blamed today for the state of the world—were themselves manipulated. They were not the architects of decline, but the first large test subjects in a new era of psychological programming: mass media as medicine, advertising as philosophy, rebellion as spectacle. What was framed as freedom was often just a new kind of conformity—more colorful, but no less designed.

And so, the pattern repeats. Each generation is stirred into discontent and then sold an answer designed by someone else. The boomers, in this light, were not villains, but the first wave of a society engineered for volatility—disconnected from the past, suspicious of tradition, and primed for consumption, whether of products or ideologies.

What is needed now is not finger-pointing, but awakening—a recognition that manipulation has touched us all, in different ways, at different times. And that behind the theater of blame is a deeper reality: we are all heirs to a system that has often traded meaning for control.

Amnesia and the Engineered Forgetting

A nation, like a person, needs memory to survive. Without it, identity frays, choices lose context, and resilience collapses under confusion. Over the last few decades, New Zealand has suffered a quiet erosion—not just of industry, sovereignty, and self-reliance, but of memory itself. What once tied generations together—skills passed on, values shared, stories repeated—has been replaced by fragmentation, suspicion, and a sense of helplessness.

This didn’t happen by accident.

The manipulation of the baby boomers through media, music, and psychological steering—as explored by researchers like John Coleman and Daniel Estulin—was not an isolated project. It was the prototype. The methods refined in the 1960s were exported, scaled, and sharpened for the global stage. The target was no longer just a generation—it was the social fabric itself.

In New Zealand, the 1980s brought an economic revolution that masqueraded as liberation. Rogernomics, with its free-market zeal, dismantled the very structures that had once supported national strength: manufacturing, public utilities, local ownership. It replaced them with foreign capital, deregulated speculation, and an ideology that privatized profit and socialized loss. The welfare state, once a badge of honour, became a target. Union halls emptied. Workshops closed. Rail lines rusted.

And amidst it all, a strange silence fell. No grand reckoning. No televised outrage. Just the slow normalization of instability.

Thomas Paewai, former engineer at the NZ Railways workshop in Petone, reflects:

“They told us it was progress. That we were too slow, too old-fashioned. But what they really meant was: you’re no longer profitable. And they didn’t just take our jobs—they took the pride that came with building things that mattered.”

At the same time, younger generations were raised without the practical inheritance their elders took for granted. No trade to fall back on, no land to return to, no guaranteed job at the end of study. They were taught to brand themselves, hustle endlessly, and outsource their sense of value to algorithms and applause. But they were also taught to blame—to look backward with anger, rather than inward with insight or outward with solidarity.

Thus, the baby boomers are cast as villains, while the young drown in uncertainty. Both stories are incomplete. Both are useful to the same interests that profit from division.

Moana Riley, aged 34, urban gardener and former communications consultant, puts it simply:

“My generation got taught to be consumers, not citizens. We were taught to curate our lives online while the physical world fell apart. But I’m starting to see through it. We were lied to—but so were our parents.”

The engineered forgetting, then, is not just about lost history—it’s about lost trust. When people forget how systems were built, they stop believing they can build new ones. When they forget what solidarity feels like, they become easy to manage. And when generations are turned against each other, no one notices who’s really pulling the strings.

But memory can be recovered.

There are still old stories whispered on marae and in retired union halls. There are still diaries, letters, and oral histories waiting to be unearthed. There are still men and women—young and old—who know how to grow food, fix engines, raise roofs, and tell the truth. The task now is to gather those fragments and stitch them into something durable. Not nostalgia—but remembrance. Not blame—but understanding.

Because from understanding comes the one thing the system fears most: unity grounded in reality.

The Vanishing Archive

Not all forgetting is passive. Some of it is engineered. And in our time, it’s accelerating.

You might think the digital age would preserve everything—that once something is online, it’s forever. But the reality is more fragile. Old newsreels disappear, interviews get delisted, library collections shrink. Whole histories vanish without announcement. We go searching for a clip, a document, a speech we once saw—and find only dead links, 404 errors, or vague references to something that used to be available. The archive is being hollowed out in real time.

I went looking, not long ago, for an old interview between Winston Peters and Brian Talboys—a conversation that touched, as I recall, on sovereignty, trade, and the shifting loyalties of our political class. It’s gone. Not just buried. Gone. Removed from official channels, untraceable even through persistent search. And what’s lost isn’t just an interview. It’s the evidence of a different kind of political language—a memory of seriousness, of plain speech, of national interest before it was marketized and rebranded.

This isn’t an isolated case. Whole swathes of the 20th century are quietly disappearing from public view, especially those that challenge the tidy narratives of neoliberal progress. Physical books are pulped. Radio archives languish unindexed. Entire generations of New Zealand’s working life—its strikes, its inventions, its struggles—are being treated as irrelevant. Or worse: dangerous.

Even libraries, once guardians of memory, are succumbing to this drift. Funding cuts, digitization bottlenecks, and shifting priorities mean that heritage materials are often boxed away or discarded altogether. And once something is removed from collective reach, it’s not easily restored. We may never get it back.

This is no small matter. Without access to our own past, we lose the capacity to resist the present. How do we challenge policy if we don’t remember the alternatives? How do we argue for national strength if we forget that we once had it? How do we teach resilience if the evidence of its former presence is erased?

Anaru Te Kawa, archivist and oral historian:

“What gets preserved depends on what gets valued. And what gets valued depends on who’s in charge. If we don’t push back, all we’ll have left are the versions of history that make people comfortable—or controllable.”

The risk is not just forgetfulness, but fabrication. As authentic memory is removed, synthetic memory takes its place: glossy retrospectives, sanitized documentaries, political nostalgia with the edges sanded off. In the absence of real history, myth rushes in—and not the kind that ennobles, but the kind that deceives.

What we face now is not just a cultural crisis, but a crisis of evidence.