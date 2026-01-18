Max Igan -

This is an extraordinarily compelling interview regarding Donald Trump, Jeffery Epstein and friends and their child sex trafficking activities. Having listened to it,

I feel this man is telling the genuine truth

There are more interviews HERE

Trump/Epstein and Associated Criminal Enterprises: Victim Interviews: SR

Nov 24, 2025

Luke 12:2–3: “However, nothing is covered up that will not be revealed, or hidden that will not be known. Whatever you have said in the dark will be heard in the light, and what you have whispered in the inner rooms will be proclaimed from the housetops.”

publisher’s note: These briefings contain firsthand accounts of extreme child trafficking, torture, rape and murder conducted within the Trump/Epstein and associated criminal enterprises over the course of several decades. This briefing is part 1 of 2. It includes six unedited audio recordings. I recorded the audio myself. The master files remain in my custody. Copies of these recordings and supporting documentation have been securely distributed to police, and to trusted allies in several countries. Part 2 maps selected incidents to supporting evidence. I will publish additional information, at my discretion. I decided to publish these accounts, in the public interest. Investigations are ongoing.

During the years SR was trafficked within the Trump/Epstein ring, he was forced to perform sexual acts during the filming of several child pornography films, including a snuff film. He recalls at least 10-12 such films. During the snuff film shoot, SR saw a girl child shot and killed during filming. After another film shoot, a girl child was taken to another room. SR recalls hearing gunshots. He said that when he heard the gunshots, he was scared. He said that another perpetrator still in the room with him, sensing his fear, said, “Don’t worry. Boys are hard to find.” The films were produced within the Trump/Epstein ring.

a) a summary

I met Sascha Riley (SR), a decorated Iraq war veteran, during the course of my work. I realized he needed help. I offered to help. I help.

I first spoke with him by phone, and recorded his initial victim testimony, during July 19-24, 2025. His testimony is a window into the systemic torture, rape, and murder of impoverished children under the ages of 13, for profit and sport, within the Trump/Epstein and associated criminal enterprises. Sascha was adopted during 1977 for the purposes of trafficking, by William Kyle Riley (WKR). Sascha was trafficked by WKR within the Trump/Epstein ring from about 9 to 13 years old. Prior to trafficking within the Trump/Epstein ring, Sascha was trafficked to relatives – from about the age of 6 years old. WKR worked as a pilot and trafficker for Trump and conspirators, within the Trump/Epstein and associated criminal enterprises. WKR hunted victims, trafficked victims, transported clients and victims on airplanes and helicopters, and silenced victims including by murder. And WKR and his father, Paul, worked within the Dixie Mafia. Sascha is one of the only trafficking survivors, from during those years. Pedophile perpetrators Sascha is willing to testify against include Donald J. Trump, Andy Biggs, Jim Jordan, Lindsey Graham and Clarence Thomas. Please see audio recordings A-F and Part 2 section “a bullet of case background”, for more detail. I told Sascha I would publish audio of our conversations, un-edited and un-redacted. And so I am. For myself. For Sascha. And for his friends Samantha, and Patricia, and Sarah, all of whom died. And for the rest of the victims, buried on all the farms, the ranches, the patches of wilderness, across the good, sweet Earth. And, for the rest of the innocent. Veritas vincit. Iustitia in aeternum. The evidence is ample. Pornography films, videos, CPS reports, FBI reports on WKR – and a military report involving the court-martial of a fellow soldier found with child pornography depicting Sascha and one of the murder victims; Samantha, a decade earlier. Much of the evidence has been suppressed. Some is obtainable by FOIA request, and by investigator request.

But what must be understood – is that the corroborative evidence, is supplemental. The corroborative evidence supports the truthful testimony. And truthful testimony of what was seen, and heard, and experienced, is not only evidence, but among the most important evidence. And while truthful testimony and supporting evidence is important and evidence of truth – the truth itself is evidence. Essential evidence. Primary evidence. Fas Prima. And the fraudulent systems that suppress the truth and oppress the innocent, will no longer stand. The truth cannot be hidden by falsehoods. Whether the falsehoods are told inadvertently or intentionally, by the well-intended misled, or by the bleating false prophets bleating falsehoods and insidious insinuations of truth. Such as insinuations about victim credibility. In a truly just system of justice, victim credibility must never, ever be considered a criteria or prerequisite or requisite of justice, at all. A system where the credibility of the victim is considered a criteria or requisite or prerequisite for pursuing justice, is a fallacy. A system where the victim’s credibility is demonized, instead of the perpetrator’s guilt rightly determined and punished in respect to and in honour of the victim, is demonic. I state again - a system where the victim’s credibility is demonized, is demonic.

Please listen to the testimony, to discern the truth. Yourselves.

For audio files GO HERE

b) a sliver of timeline to today

After I first spoke with Sascha, I selectively contacted allies, church, police, and government officials in various countries, with a call to warn*. To stand. To investigate. I stored copies of documents with local police and various other allies, for safekeeping. I provided initial corroborative documents to individuals and offices who have sworn oaths to help the innocent. To forewarn. To help jumpstart investigations in various countries. And to provide context on the larger criminal enterprises internationally. The secretive perpetrators. The silenced victims. The missing documents. The hidden evidence. The unseen patterns between perpetrators, only recently revealed. And when the FBI questionably contacted Sascha during the summer, I moved Sascha to safety out of country.

*Among them, I spoke to folks at Senator Wyden’s office, and the House Oversight Committee Democrat’s Office. I contacted the HOCDO office on September 4, 2025, and followed up by sending documents, including Sascha’s testimony, to their whistleblower account. During September 19, 2025, Sascha and I conducted a meeting with House Oversight Committee Democrat Office aides, upon their review of my documents. We expressed our extreme concerns that Trump and conspirators were attempting to escalate criminal activity globally, imminently. We also told them to swiftly obtain critical copies of evidence, before the United States government shutdown. Among such evidence, copies of a circa 2010 report (and attendant child pornography material) stored in the permanent records of a United States military base. The records detail the court-martial of a soldier that Sascha served with. The soldier was caught with child pornography that included films of Sascha and one of the trafficking victims, Samantha, who was later murdered because of the film’s popularity. The film was produced within the Trump/Epstein and associated enterprises, several years earlier. Please see Part 2 section “bullet of case background” for my overview, and audio files A through F for Sascha’s description of related incidents.

Matthew 10:26: “So do not be afraid of them, for there is nothing concealed that will not be disclosed, and nothing hidden that will not be made known.”

Don’t Worry. Boys are Hard To Find.” Sascha Riley’s Audio Briefing Audio File E of 6 Part 1

From the Substack article link:



https://open.substack.com/pub/lisevol...



This excerpt is one of many victim accounts of Sascha Riley (SR) - who is a survivor and witness of the Trump/Epstein and Associated criminal enterprises.



These briefings contain firsthand accounts of extreme child tr*fficking, t*rture, r*pe and m*rder conducted within the Trump/Epstein and associated criminal enterprises over the course of several decades.

There are more files HERE

By Joachim Hagopian

January 18, 2026

Over the last couple months, audio recordings dated between July 18-25 last year, are currently going viral on the internet, featuring alleged Iraq War veteran William Sascha Riley, who, in a series of taped recordings in July, reveals in detail his horrific traumatic childhood experience of sexual abuse, torture and witnessing multiple child murders. This story officially went public on November 24, 2025 when Canadian Lisa Noelle Voldeng posted on her substack her series of audio interviews with William “Sascha” Riley. He describes three separate occasions recalling his harrowing experience with current US President Donald Jerome Trump when Sascha was approximately 9- to 13-years-old (roughly 1986-1990). The self-identified child sex trafficking victim within the larger Jeffrey Epstein-Ghislaine Maxwell sexual blackmail operation, Sascha Riley contends that Donald Trump forcibly sodomized and repeatedly tortured him as a prepubescent child. Sascha’s timeline matches the already established documented historic timeline of Trump and Epstein first becoming friends during the latter 1980s.

Sascha states that he never knew his biological parents and shortly after birth was legally adopted by one of Jeffrey Epstein’s pilots, William Kyle Riley, who is reportedly mentioned in both the Epstein files as “Bill Riley” or William Riley as well as in the tell-all book written by the late Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre. According to Sascha, for a number of years his adoptive father William Kyle Riley alternately transported in planes, helicopters and vehicles Sascha and other abused children as well as Epstein’s wealthy paying clients to elite parties, often held at farms in the South. Based on Sascha’s firsthand testimony, these twisted soirees included tented affairs primarily in Texas, Alabama and Tennessee near where Sascha and his family moved and lived. Sascha maintains that Epstein catered to, if not answered to, Donald Trump as Epstein’s boss, not just friends sharing the same predatory appetite for victims “on the younger side.”

Now for the latest incriminating details pontificated by trafficked victim Sascha Riley, who claims that Trump raped and tortured him three times over a several year span while Sascha was still a preteen. On the second encounter, Trump vocalized to the party hosts how he wanted to indulge his bloodthirst to kill somebody. He was told there would be none of that but a litter of unwanted puppies were offered. With Sascha his selected victim for the night, Trump with sadistic, cruel pleasure took each pup one at a time, and proceeded to slowly murder each, twisting one’s neck till it snapped, another he stabbed and bled it out. Sascha was struck by the pure evil and desire to shock his live human victim, as if to send the message that he would be next. When Trump sat on top of Sascha’s chest strangling him to the point of passing out, all the while yelling he was going to kill him. Then when Sascha would regain consciousness, Trump would then repeat and recycle his routine chokehold and death threat for about six times this torture went on. This incident had a profound effect on Sascha, out of all his countless abusers in the six or seven years of the most horrific savagery imaginable, at that point he wanted to kill Trump.

The third and final Trump appearance at a party was the most momentous one of all. With Sascha nearing 13-years of age, by that time, he had witnessed several of his fellow victims, all female friends, be coldly murdered having outlived their shelf life. But on this occasion Sascha’s normally cruel father watching one of his friends Patricia greet him, sent Sascha off to spend some time with her. They found an empty room in the house and began having sex. But several minutes later a group of five or six mostly armed men barged in and began abusing, then torturing and finally shooting Patricia in the head. These monsters were then upset about having to find an unsoiled mattress, and warned that Sascha would be shot next if he failed to comply with the next person entering the room. Within seconds in walks in an angry, ready for battle Trump, who proceeded to violently sodomize Sascha, then laying on his stomach, he ordered Sascha to butt fuck him.

All the while, Sascha had been eying a nearby tent stake, then stealthily placed a condom over it and snugly into Trump’s rectum, at which point Sascha with all his might kicked the spike into Trump bloodily tearing up his asshole, wanting to kill him. Trump was coiled over in writhing pain screaming at the top of his lungs when others ran into the room and contact emergency services for Trump to be medevacked by air to the nearest emergency hospital. The incident created such a major commotion that Sascha and his father quietly left without repercussion.

But about a week later, punishment arrived to make the defiant Riley kid pay for his payback revenge against the future president. Sascha explained on tape that after he saw another of his close friends Patricia get blown away that night, and convinced that he too was about to die, he threw all caution to the wind in his act of revenge in a mission to kill Donald Trump.

The second worst perpetrator against Sascha is currently exiting US Congress after nine years now making a run for governor of Arizona, yet another Republican Trump loyalist Andy Biggs. He was responsible for even bloodier, inhumane torture as the assigned punisher of Sascha Riley after the tent stake up Trump’s ass a week earlier. At that time, Biggs was about a 30-year-old Arizona prosecutor. To specifically avenge Trump’s serious injury that probably is why for years Trump has been wearing diapers, Biggs viciously attacked the 12- or 13-year-old Riley, breaking his ribs and causing his victim’s lungs to nearly collapse, with each effort to breathe accompanied by a death rattle click in his chest cavity. Sascha’s father finally intervened, not out of compassion for his son, but afraid that Sascha could die on the spot, and ruin the rest of Riley senior’s wretched life. Sascha described his father William Kyle Riley as a former bare-fisted brawler, competing in competitions in his younger days. Riley senior and Biggs that night nearly came to blows.

Since this gargantuan, shocking story released through recorded tapes distributed and now spreading to multiple websites, leave it to the hundreds, if not thousands of industrious internet sleuths, hard at work feverishly corroborating and confirming all the evidence that the heroic Iraq War veteran Sascha Riley discloses on taped recordings. The Riley family had to keep moving due to multiple child abuse inquiries conducted by local authorities. A teacher contacted Child Protective Services (CPS) after observing numerous bruises on Sascha. Another time after a neighbor kept hearing blood curdling screams from Samantha, the tortured young African American girl inside the Riley residence, she contacted police and yet another CPS inquiry was initiated. In all, CPS investigations have been conducted in at least three states where the Rileys have lived.

At one point, William Kyle Riley was offered the pilot job of moving drugs from Virgin Islands to the States, but because Sascha’s father feared arrest, he turned the job down only to learn later that the pilot that accepted the offer had been arrested. Thus, William K. Riley was in constant apprehension, running just one step ahead of the law to avoid life imprisonment. Sascha’s father as a younger man had competed in bare fist brawler contests and exploitedly traumatized Sascha both through his and others’ pedophilic crimes as well as their regular beatings.

In return, Sascha learned how to use his fists as a weapon to defend and ward off would-be attackers. A demented, featured late-night attraction at these parties on Southern farms where Sascha and fellow victims were regularly trafficked and abused, was the late-night torture-rape portion of the evening. Wealthy mostly male predators paid top dollar to attend these criminal gatherings where intermittent sexual and physical abuse was perpetrated on child victims. Inside multiroomed country estates, torture, rape and occasional murder were the main paid attractions.

Not just billionaire bigwig Donald Trump attended these depraved, demonic functions, but Sascha also outed two current prominent GOP House members as at least sometime attendees. Sascha disclosed that two of his more brutally violent encounters were with two top Republican Congressmen. Ohio’s Rep. Jim Jordan, the high school Ohio state champion wrestler and a two-time NCAA Div. 1 college champion at University of Wisconsin Madison, earning his master’s degree at Ohio State, he began an 8-year job as Ohio State assistant wrestling coach while the team doctor was a sexual predator that abused 177 patients, mostly all student athletes and 48 of them wrestlers. In 2005 he killed himself. A number of wrestlers believed Jordan knew about the sex crimes but remained silent.

Plus, the biggest longtime Ohio State University benefactor and richest man in Ohio is none other than Epstein’s #1 financier, the still unprosecuted, accused pedo himself, Les Wexner, Victoria Secret-Zionist billionaire-Mega-Group co-founder [with Zionist Bronfman pedo-crime family] that in an Epstein file release shortly before Christmas revealed an FBI email naming Wexner as a co-conspirator. Over the last dozen years, I’ve exposed this above-the-law criminal years ago, along with Epstein and Trump in five books and well over 100 articles.

So, with the Ohio State University wrestling champ and coach amidst its biggest rape scandal ever, and the common thread connecting today’s US House chairman of the all-important Judiciary Committee as a diehard loyal Trump supporter, FBI alleged Epstein co-conspirator Les Wexner, and America’s most infamous pedophile-trafficker Epstein, and now Trump’s latest accuser of sodomy and torture Sascha Riley, just 13-years younger than Jim Jordan, it’s no accident that Jim Jordan in his early 20s would violently charge, tackle and wrestle the preteen to the ground and begin beating him in the late 1980s.

It’s been said that all these affirmatively named perps by Sascha as now famous partygoers in late 1980s, other than Trump, were all relatively unknown then, working in disparate occupations in widespread geographical locations to be connected by this victim’s allegations. At face value, that may seem a legitimate, plausible argument for skepticism. However, the elites operate and hide enshrouded in secret societies, and they groom and anoint up and coming individuals as “rising stars” long before they burst on the scene becoming famous icons. Considering this shadowy factor, and this alleged victim’s story becomes far more plausible and not so haphazardly disconnected at all.

As is typical of child sexual abuse, especially among males, most often years of silence keeping the harshest of forbidden secrets and traumas under wraps is extremely common. Thus, it explains why in 2008-09, when Sascha was called in to speak to his commanding officer Capt. Ryan Mendenhall after being identified as a child victim discovered in a child porn film on the computer of an offending sergeant stationed at Fort Collins, Colorado, no surprise it was the first time that Riley ever spoke about his childhood trauma, suffering in silence for two long decades before uttering a word about his excruciatingly painful past.

Since that time, Sascha clearly has made remarkable recovery and progress based on how composed he presents himself in last year’s audio interviews. As a career mental health therapist that worked extensively with underage minors and adolescents within the child welfare system, suffering from child sexual trauma and abuse, again Sascha comes across as a very courageous, remarkably healthy survivor. Moreover, I can say with near 100% certainty that his horrendous claims of abuse are both honestly delivered and come off as very genuine, and his repeatedly maintaining that he is ready to take a polygraph test or even a face the witness stand in a court of law in an effort to have his long overdue day in court, he presents a very strong case that he sincerely believes all his allegations to be 100% true. And repeatedly he is careful to avoid speculating over anything deemed as too hazy a memory to say out loud.

On top of this latest bombshell, apparently Sascha Riley has been making contact trying to report his past experiences to law enforcement agencies since 2020, though the FBI keeps deferring him back to local police department jurisdiction. Documentation of Sascha Riley’s over 20-year career in the US Army, confirmed by his posted DD 214 honorable discharge document, is a beginning step toward further establishing his credibility and authenticity of his claims. For the last half dozen years, Sascha has attempted to access Child Protective Services records filed in Texas, Alabama and Tennessee, confirming that CPS investigations over Sascha’s suspected child abuse perpetrated by his adoptive parents William Kyle Riley and his second wife Mary Lynn Riley are and were very real. Sascha has also been seeking Fort Collins hospital records that would verify the disposition of the sergeant’s child porn bad conduct charge. Sascha wants profile recognition software to locate the child pornography videos still out there of him that include snuff films where child victims die.

Sascha alleges that his depraved adoptive parents first began sexually abusing him at about age 6 and then soon lent him out to their pedo-friends prior to sex trafficking him and others into Epstein’s wider sex ring orbit. Just as Jeffrey would send Ghislaine out as his primary procurer searching for potential victims on the poor westside of Palm Beach, the Riley parents also preyed on both their own adopted child as well as local runaways, farming them out as freshly supplied victims for the parasitic wealthy class.

Without clear recollection of any direct abuse from either South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham or Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, years ahead of Graham entering politics or Thomas’ selection to the Supreme Court, Sascha distinctly recalls each of their presence at some of the parties. Sascha is also careful to distinguish between the initial social gathering where alcohol and perhaps illegal drugs were present among partygoers, and the later after-hour party gatherings attended by far fewer of the wealthy hardcore predators actively engaging in physical and/or sexual abuse and even murder. Sascha insists Judge Thomas and Lindsey Graham were present earlier at their “social circle” events, prior to them turning into darker, more sinister criminality.

These parties in the US South where Sascha was allegedly trafficked and abused, share the similar pattern as P Diddy eyewitness accounts of his after-hour “freak-offs,” when the hardcore abuse regularly occurs later in the evening, sharing the same sequential pattern as in the world pedo-epicenter – the United Kingdom. Chronic child sex abuse perpetrated against hapless, expendable lower class children, typically runaways and/or the funneled pipeline of the gatekeeping childcare system, occurs at hifalutin social affairs held at England’s Elm Guest House, or the Dolphin Square complex near Westminster, or numerous posh London estates, all describing the same sequence of plied drugs and progressive hardcore predation against defenseless child victims as the night unfolds, where tragically actual murders commonly take place in the highest echelons of society throughout North America, Europe, West and beyond, as fully exposed in the Pedophilia & Empire book series.

In the meantime, after a full year as president in his second term in office, the near octogenarian is showing rapid mental, physical and emotional decline, recklessly and erratically turned world dictator racing America off Armageddon cliff. Trump is a narcissistic psychopath, proven pedophile and madman endangering every human’s safety on this earth. He has done everything in his power to break the law, refusing to comply with now two deadlines in violation of the Epstein Transparency Act. Before he takes us all down, he must be brought to justice for his vile crimes against children. Donald Trump must be immediately impeached and removed from power.

Joachim Hagopian is a West Point graduate, former Army officer and author of “Don’t Let the Bastards Getcha Down” exposing a faulty US military leadership system based on ticket punching up the seniority ladder, invariably weeding out the best and brightest, leaving mediocrity and order followers rising to the top as politician-bureaucrat generals designated to lose every modern US war by elite design. After the military, Joachim earned a master’s degree in Clinical Psychology and worked as a licensed therapist in the mental health field with abused youth and adolescents for more than a quarter century. In Los Angeles he found himself battling the largest county child protective services in the nation within America’s thoroughly broken and corrupt child welfare system.

The experience in both the military and child welfare system prepared him well as a researcher and independent journalist, exposing the evils of Big Pharma and how the Rockefeller controlled medical and psychiatric system inflict more harm than good, case in point, the pandemic hoax and kill shot genocide. As an independent journalist for the last decade, Joachim has written hundreds of articles for many news sites, including Global Research, lewrockwell.com, currently

https://jameshfetzer.org, Inteldrop.org and https://thegovernmentrag.com

. As a published author of a 5-book volume series entitled Pedophilia & Empire: Satan, Sodomy & the Deep State, Joachim’s books and chapters are Amazon bestsellers in child advocacy and human rights categories. His A-Z sourcebook series fully document and expose the global pedophilia scourge and remain available free at https://pedoempire.org/content s/. Joachim also hosts the weekly Revolution Radio broadcast “Cabal Empire Exposed” on Friday morning at 7AM EST (ID: revradio, password: rocks!).