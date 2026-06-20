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Natacha Valeria
2h

With you in prayer dear friend tomorrow at 8 pm ❣️

An old healing method is salt water foot bath ; I think that may give you some relieve 🙏

And thank you sooo much for all your efforts

You’re a wonderful man

All my love Natacha Groot

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