I am reading a book on morphic resonance and healing and about how collective prayer or meditation can feed into the morphic field and help bring about healing.

I have a request.

At the moment I am plagued by hot, prickly feet almost 24/7, something I feel is related to what is in my blood.

I am working a lot with consciousness and meditation myself but would really value your help.

An idea is for people who so wish to collectively pray or meditate for my health at the same time

8 pm, 21 June Sunday Pacific PST ( 3 pm, Monday, 22 June NZT or 11 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

It would be nice if you could briefly pray or meditate for my health and vitality.

If you visualise could you visualise feet and legs without pain, tingling and prickliness?

And that my blood is clear of something like the following

And look more like the following

If you can consciously spare a little time I am sure that you will receive benefits returning to you.

Thank you.