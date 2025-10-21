I can already tell the difference on X.
David Icke called this out from BEFORE DAY ONE.
🚨 Musk’s crackdown on anti-globalist content 💥💥💥
Geopolitics Prime asked Grok what X considers “conspiracy” content. The results reveal a sweeping crackdown on major geopolitical discourse.
The official “terms to avoid” include:
🔴 The “Deep State,” “New World Order,” or questioning who rules Ukraine.
🔴 The origins of 9/11 or COVID-19.
🔴 Any criticism of Zelensky or Biden’s mental state is deemed “harmful misinformation.”
🔴 Using terms like “globalists” or “elites” is flagged as antisemitic.
🔴 Posts on Israeli actions in Gaza are already being filtered.
The result? A sanitized platform where hard questions are forbidden. Under Musk, X is swiftly eliminating the very “free speech” it promised.
So what do we do? We bud light the fuck out of X. We Cracker Barrel the fuck out of X. All those other woke. Motherfuckers that lost money because the screwed over their client base …..That’s what we do. Leave. If they threaten our free speech, we leave. When we all leave, guess what? They die. It really is that simple. Stop participating in the bullshit. Move to a different platform. Take your power back. We outnumbered them. Never forget that.
Very unfortunate.