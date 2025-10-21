I can already tell the difference on X.

David Icke called this out from BEFORE DAY ONE.

🚨 Musk’s crackdown on anti-globalist content 💥💥💥

Geopolitics Prime asked Grok what X considers “conspiracy” content. The results reveal a sweeping crackdown on major geopolitical discourse.

The official “terms to avoid” include:

🔴 The “Deep State,” “New World Order,” or questioning who rules Ukraine.

🔴 The origins of 9/11 or COVID-19.

🔴 Any criticism of Zelensky or Biden’s mental state is deemed “harmful misinformation.”

🔴 Using terms like “globalists” or “elites” is flagged as antisemitic.

🔴 Posts on Israeli actions in Gaza are already being filtered.

The result? A sanitized platform where hard questions are forbidden. Under Musk, X is swiftly eliminating the very “free speech” it promised.

