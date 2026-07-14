It occurs to me, that Britain as morally-bankrupt as it is, still has voices like this.
New Zealand does not.
There is not a single critidal public voice in this country that speaks from a moral or spiritual point-of-view.
There is just politics.
As a country we are outrageously secular and shallow.
We have to turn to the private sphere or to churches (I cannot think who they are) or to (some) marae to find that.
We are truly morally-bankrupt as a country.
How we know ‘who’ killed Ann Widdecomb and ‘why’
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