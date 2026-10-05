Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James's avatar
James
Oct 5

The only new information is that the period of transmissability has passed without a second infection. Yes, there are many questions. But this is apocalypse-NOT.

Reply
Share
tony74's avatar
tony74
Oct 5

Very likely another "animal dung" story by those who run the show. 🤮

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture