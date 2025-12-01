As of 12:27 AM on Monday, December 1, 2025, Japan Government Bonds are showing yield spikes that are terribly concerning.

Japan’s 2-Year Yield jumps to the highest level since the run-up to the Global Financial Crisis:

Japan’s 10 year Government Bond has spiked to a yield of 1.838% which is the highest rate since 2009:

And finally, Japan’s 20 Year Bond has jumped to 2.891%, the Highest level since 1998:

When government bonds must pay higher yields, it means the people buying those bonds think it is RISKIER to lend the government the money, so they demand higher yields.

People all over the world are watching their governments self-destruct financially, and they are becoming less likely to buy government debt. That is why yields must rise - or else no one will lend the government money!

