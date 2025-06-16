Hal Turner is reporting on his website that there has been a “300% increase in private jet booked flights to New Zealand for end of July, early August.”

He points out correctly that NZ is moving into winter, so this is not peak tourist season and that luxury rentals in Queenstown are down (per NZ Tourism Board), while private jet arrivals tripled.

Intel sources (multiple), according to Turner are saying Zuckerberg and Musk are going at the end of July.

In addition he points out that numerous high-security bunkers (e.g., Musk’s Queenstown site, Peter Thiel’s Lake Wānaka compound) were scheduled for 2025 completion according to leaked contractor timelines).

I would love to see local confirmation of this.