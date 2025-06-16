Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott munson's avatar
Scott munson
10m

A 300% increase in private jet booked flights to New Zealand for end of July, early August.

Are the elites fleeing?

https://open.substack.com/pub/seemorerocks/p/a-300-increase-in-private-jet-booked

ROBIN WESTENRA 2025.06.16 Mon

https://substack.com/@seemorerocks

Hal Turner is reporting on his website that there has been a “300% increase in private jet booked flights to New Zealand for end of July, early August.”

He points out correctly that NZ is moving into winter, so this is not peak tourist season and that luxury rentals in Queenstown are down (per NZ Tourism Board), while private jet arrivals tripled.

Intel sources (multiple), according to Turner are saying Zuckerberg and Musk are going at the end of July.

In addition he points out that numerous high-security bunkers (e.g., Musk’s Queenstown site, Peter Thiel’s Lake Wānaka compound) were scheduled for 2025 completion according to leaked contractor timelines).

I would love to see local confirmation of this.

Paywall URL but Free RADIO stations

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/subscribe?filter_plan_ids=3,1,2,4,6,5

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture