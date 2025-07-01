99% of 'COVID Deaths' in New Zealand Were Vaccinated – Official Data Bombshell

Explosive new official government data has blown a gaping hole in the mainstream Covid “vaccine” narrative.

JUL 01, 2025

By Frank Bergman June 29, 2025

According to figures from Our World in Data, a staggering 99% of New Zealand’s so-called “Covid deaths” happened after 75% of the population had received two doses of mRNA “vaccines.”

On December 29, 2021, when New Zealand hit 75% double vaccination, the country had recorded just 44 Covid deaths.

But by June 8, 2022, after the number jumped to 80% coverage (effectively universal adult vaccination), the death toll skyrocketed to 2,095.

As of May 13, 2025, it stands at a chilling 4,538.

In other words, more than 4,400 people died after widespread “vaccine” uptake.

Just 44 died before.

These figures do not reflect the alleged “safe and effective” narrative.

Australia has followed a near-identical path.

Deaths were flat before the jab rollouts, then exploded once the population was told to “trust the science.”

In just nine months following mass vaccination, Australia saw a 6.9x increase in Covid deaths.

For New Zealand, it was even worse, showing a 63x increase.

Even Japan’s top RNA scientist, Professor Yasufumi Murakami of Tokyo University, reviewed data on 18 million people and reached a chilling conclusion, as Slay News reported.

“The more doses you get, the sooner you’re likely to die,” Professor Murakami concluded.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Department of Health now admits what vaccine skeptics warned all along:

As of June 2025, they no longer recommend Covid shots for healthy children and adolescents because the benefits don’t outweigh the risks.

However, many are asserting that those warnings should have emerged in 2021

And let’s not forget the bombshell admission from FDA’s Dr. Sara Brenner, who recently revealed she refused the mRNA shot while pregnant.

Brenner rejected the injections even as the FDA insisted it was “safe and effective” for expectant mothers.

Her colleague, Dr. Janet Woodcock, had once supported testing ivermectin’s potential, only to join the agency’s public campaign to smear it as “horse paste.”

The hypocrisy is staggering and the data is damning.

Meanwhile, the silence from the mRNA-pushing corporate media is deafening.

Natural immunity, which was mocked and downplayed for years, has now been vindicated.

Meanwhile, unvaccinated populations did not suffer the same catastrophic death spikes as seen in heavily vaccinated Australia and New Zealand.

When the shots rolled out, deaths exploded.

And yet, to this day, we’re told to shut up, roll up our sleeves, and trust the “experts.”

New Zealand and Australia serve as a brutal warning: When you censor dissent and push one-size-fits-all pharmaceutical solutions on entire populations, the results aren’t just tragic, they’re unforgivable.

Source: slaynews.com