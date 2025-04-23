by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

Horror stories of tourists attempting to enter the U.S. legally and then being detained by ICE in detention centers before being deported have been circulating on TikTok and other places in recent days.

The Corporate Media picked up one of these stories this week about two German teenagers who were on vacation after their high school graduation, and were attempting to spend some time in Hawaii, but were seized by ICE when they attempted to enter Hawaii, because they had not booked hotel reservations. They were reportedly strip searched, put into prison uniforms and locked up in an ICE detention center.

In researching this story, I was shocked to find out that this was NOT an isolated event, and that it has become so common in the past few weeks, that many countries around the world are now advising their citizens to NOT travel to the U.S. anymore, even with legal tourist visas, because it is too dangerous.

Here is a short video report I compiled that is just 7 and a half minutes long.

MarketWatch reported today that 9.5 million jobs in the tourism industry are now at stake, representing $90 BILLION in sales.

International travelers are avoiding the U.S. Why American jobs will take a hit. Goldman Sachs forecasts that under a worst-case scenario, reduced visits and canceled purchases of U.S. goods could cost the economy $90 billion Excerpts: A few years ago, I read an article about America, as seen through the eyes of others. It mentioned a young Swedish woman. It seemed that she had long dreamed of visiting the U.S. What she really wanted to do, she said, was to land in Los Angeles, rent a convertible and drive up the Pacific Coast Highway with “California Dreamin’” by the Mamas and Papas blaring on the car radio. I hope she made it. Fewer foreigners dream of coming to the U.S. today. Lately there’s been a sharp drop-off in the number of global travelers to the United States. The Financial Times places the blame squarely on “political and economic tension and fears of a hostile border under President Donald Trump.” Europe, Asia and Latin America — the shunning of the United States is widespread. And these places aren’t even America’s biggest source of tourism money. That would be Canada. Guess what? Canadians are staying away too. In droves. Airline bookings are down by more than 70% for the upcoming crucial summer travel season. (Full article.)

And yet the White House Press Secretary said today that she was not aware of the problem, and that everyone around the world knew that the U.S. was a great place to do business and to visit as a tourist, according to her. (See video above.)

Trump Continues to LIE and Claim that the U.S. Judicial System is Trying to Prevent him from Deporting Terrorists and Criminals that Came Here Under Biden’s Term

Trump continues to lie to the American people by claiming he is only deporting illegal terrorists and criminals. But every single high profile case that has been in the media the past few weeks have been cases where Trump is trying to deport LEGAL residents, such as those here legally on student visas, tourist visas, or even those who have been granted permanent residency through the U.S. Green Card program.

And many of these detainees of legal residents of the U.S. are not being detained for criminal acts of terrorism, but for daring to speak publicly about Israel’s treatment of Palestinians in Gaza, and have never even been charged with a crime, let alone been convicted of one.

Where are all the undocumented migrants that DID cross the border illegally under the Biden Administration?

Oh, that’s right. We actually need those illegal migrants to run our farms and factories. Trump has even admitted that now, and promised to work out a solution for American businesses to keep working with these undocumented illegal migrants.

From NBC News:

Trump floats plan for undocumented farm and hotel workers to work legally in the U.S. The president’s comments suggested a vague plan that would allow the government to bring back “great” people who are “working hard” and who “go out … in a nice way.” President Donald Trump suggested at a Cabinet meeting Thursday that undocumented people working on farms and in hotels would be allowed to leave the country and return as legal workers if their employers vouched for them. Trump said at the meeting with reporters present that “we have to take care of our farmers, the hotels and, you know, the various places where they tend to, where they tend to need people.” “So a farmer will come in with a letter concerning certain people, saying they’re great, they’re working hard. We’re going to slow it down a little bit for them, and then we’re going to ultimately bring them back. They’ll go out. They’re going to come back as legal workers.” It was unclear what he meant by “slow it down a little bit for them.” The administration has been pouring resources into arresting, detaining and deporting undocumented immigrants to fulfill Trump’s campaign pledge to conduct a history-making mass deportation of immigrants from the United States. Trump said the administration is going to work with people if they “go out … in a nice way.” (Full article.)

Even in the case of the man who was wrongly deported back to El Salvador that is the subject of the Supreme Court and Federal Judicial Courts right now, this man already had his case brought before an immigration judge in 2019, during Trump’s first administration, and did not enter the country illegally during Biden’s term.

So even he was here legally at the time, married to a U.S. citizen and working a job.

How can Trump continue to LIE so much about what is actually happening with these detentions and deportations? How can his followers continue to support him and agree that the problem is with the U.S. judicial system, when Trump is not even telling the truth about these detentions and deportations?

Oh, that’s right, I forgot about this guy who also lies and has millions of followers, and told all of his followers back in 2020 to take Trump’s COVID injections because it was no more dangerous than sugar water:

