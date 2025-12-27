Asian Guy may be AI but his information is worth its weight in silver

$82.41 SILVER IN SHANGHAI — The Arbitrage Gap Just BROKE the Market. Silver just printed $82.41 in Shanghai while COMEX is near $74.50—and that arbitrage gap is not a “small premium.” It’s a pricing fracture between the physical market (where metal is demanded for industry) and the paper market (where contracts trade on screens).



In this video, we break down why Shanghai can price silver higher, what the gap signals about real-world supply tightness, and why Ghost Week liquidity can make moves feel sudden and violent.



✅ We’ll cover:



What an arbitrage gap really means (and why it’s hard to “close” instantly)



How thin holiday liquidity can amplify price swings



The difference between paper pricing vs. physical availability

China Restricts Export of Silver

JANUARY 1 DEADLINE: China’s Official Silver Export Ban Starts in 10 Days

From Gerald Celente

GOLD AND SILVER ROCKING, WORLD GOING DOWN, GREATEST DEPRESSION AHEAD

⚡ALERT: ITS HAPPENING!!! System Crashing, Major BLACK SWAN is Imminent.