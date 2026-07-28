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The Most Violent Plate Boundary On Earth Just Woke Up — Here’s What’s Coming

THE KERMADEC TRENCH, July 23, 2026 — At least six earthquakes struck the Tonga–Kermadec subduction zone in roughly thirty hours this week, forming a rough line nearly two thousand kilometers long, from the waters near Samoa down to the approaches of New Zealand. The strongest, a magnitude 5.6 in the Kermadec Islands, came back green on the USGS impact scale — no significant damage expected.



This is the fastest, most violent plate boundary on Earth, where the Pacific plate dives beneath the Australian plate at up to 24 centimeters a year — a rate that regularly manufactures magnitude 8 earthquakes and hosts some of the deepest quakes ever recorded. Four months ago the same boundary produced the strongest earthquake anywhere on the planet in 2026.



But one quake in the sequence, more than a hundred kilometers underground, breaks the pattern everyone thought they were watching — and points at a very different, far quieter fault as the one that actually deserves attention.

