A MAGNITUDE 6.0 EARTHQUAKE AND THEN A BACK-TO-BACK QUAKE OF MAGNITUDE 7.0 HAVE JUST STRUCK NORTHERN CALIFORNIA. THE QUAKES GENERATED A TSUNAMI WARNING

CELL PHONE ALERTS TRANSMITTED!

FROM THE NATIONAL TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER:

WEAK51 PAAQ 051849 TSUAK1 BULLETIN Public Tsunami Message Number 1 NWS National Tsunami Warning Center Palmer AK 1049 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2024 ...A TSUNAMI WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT... Tsunami Warning in Effect for; * CALIFORNIA, The coast from Davenport, California (10 miles NW of Santa Cruz) to The Oregon/Cal. Border including San Francisco Bay * OREGON, The coast from The Oregon/Cal. Border to Douglas/Lane Line, Oregon (10 miles SW of Florence) For other US and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America, the level of tsunami danger is being evaluated. Further information will be provided in supplementary messages.

Tsunami Warning Buoy is in ALERT MODE:

Tsunami Warning Map-Localized:

USGS is now reporting depth at .6 km



Yeah, .6 km - not a typo.



So, that would indicate surface rupture under the water if that is indeed correct.



Tsunami warnings are legit.

Multiple ADDITONAL quakes and aftershocks happening now

. . . 2:21 PM EST --

Reports are FLOODING-IN to government of severe shaking and significant and widespread damage:

Tsunami Warning Update:

FORECASTS OF TSUNAMI ACTIVITY ----------------------------- * Tsunami activity is forecasted to start at the following locations at the specified times. FORECAST START SITE OF TSUNAMI ---- ---------- * California Fort Bragg 1110 PST Dec 5 Crescent City 1120 PST Dec 5 San Francisco 1210 PST Dec 5 * Oregon Port Orford 1120 PST Dec 5 Brookings 1125 PST Dec 5 Charleston 1140 PST Dec 5 OBSERVATIONS OF TSUNAMI ACTIVITY -------------------------------- * No tsunami observations are available to report. RECOMMENDED ACTIONS ------------------- Actions to protect human life and property will vary within tsunami warning areas. If you are in a tsunami warning area; * Evacuate inland or to higher ground above and beyond designated tsunami hazard zones or move to an upper floor of a multi-story building depending on your situation. * Move out of the water, off the beach, and away from harbors, marinas, breakwaters, bays and inlets. * Be alert to and follow instructions from your local emergency officials because they may have more detailed or specific information for your location. * If you feel a strong earthquake or extended ground rolling take immediate protective actions such as moving inland and/or uphill preferably by foot. * Boat operators, * Where time and conditions permit, move your boat out to sea to a depth of at least 180 feet. * If at sea avoid entering shallow water, harbors, marinas, bays, and inlets to avoid floating and submerged debris and strong currents. * Do not go to the shore to observe the tsunami. * Do not return to the coast until local emergency officials indicate it is safe to do so. IMPACTS ------- Impacts will vary at different locations in the warning areas. If you are in a tsunami warning area; * A tsunami with damaging waves and powerful currents is possible. * Repeated coastal flooding is possible as waves arrive onshore, move inland, and drain back into the ocean. * Strong and unusual waves, currents and inland flooding can drown or injure people and weaken or destroy structures on land and in water. * Water filled with floating or submerged debris that can injure or kill people and weaken or destroy buildings and bridges is possible. * Strong and unusual currents and waves in harbors, marinas, bays, and inlets may be especially destructive. * Some impacts may continue for many hours to days after arrival of the first wave. * The first wave may not be the largest so later waves may be larger. * Each wave may last 5 to 45 minutes as a wave encroaches and recedes. * Coasts facing all directions are threatened because the waves can wrap around islands and headlands and into bays. * Strong shaking or rolling of the ground indicates an earthquake has occurred and a tsunami may be imminent. * A rapidly receding or receded shoreline, unusual waves and sounds, and strong currents are signs of a tsunami. * The tsunami may appear as water moving rapidly out to sea, a gentle rising tide like flood with no breaking wave, as a series of breaking waves, or a frothy wall of water. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND NEXT UPDATE -------------------------------------- * Refer to the internet site tsunami.gov for more information. * Pacific coastal residents outside California, Oregon, Washington, British Columbia and Alaska should refer to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center messages at tsunami.gov.

* This message will be updated within 30 minutes.



Historic:

This is the biggest one since the 1992 Cape Mendocino earthquakes,

when they had a 7.2 and two 6.5 earthquakes.

TSUNAMI WARNING NOW CANCELED 3:06 PM EST