FLASH - MAGNITUDE 7.0 QUAKE SMASHES CALIFORNIA - TSUNAMI WARNING
A MAGNITUDE 6.0 EARTHQUAKE AND THEN A BACK-TO-BACK QUAKE OF MAGNITUDE 7.0 HAVE JUST STRUCK NORTHERN CALIFORNIA. THE QUAKES GENERATED A TSUNAMI WARNING
CELL PHONE ALERTS TRANSMITTED!
FROM THE NATIONAL TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER:
WEAK51 PAAQ 051849
TSUAK1
BULLETIN
Public Tsunami Message Number 1
NWS National Tsunami Warning Center Palmer AK
1049 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2024
...A TSUNAMI WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT...
Tsunami Warning in Effect for;
* CALIFORNIA, The coast from Davenport, California (10 miles
NW of Santa Cruz) to The Oregon/Cal. Border including San
Francisco Bay
* OREGON, The coast from The Oregon/Cal. Border to
Douglas/Lane Line, Oregon (10 miles SW of Florence)
For other US and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America,
the level of tsunami danger is being evaluated. Further
information will be provided in supplementary messages.
Tsunami Warning Buoy is in ALERT MODE:
Tsunami Warning Map-Localized:
USGS is now reporting depth at .6 km
Yeah, .6 km - not a typo.
So, that would indicate surface rupture under the water if that is indeed correct.
Tsunami warnings are legit.
Multiple ADDITONAL quakes and aftershocks happening now
. . . 2:21 PM EST --
Reports are FLOODING-IN to government of severe shaking and significant and widespread damage:
Tsunami Warning Update:
FORECASTS OF TSUNAMI ACTIVITY
-----------------------------
* Tsunami activity is forecasted to start at the following
locations at the specified times.
FORECAST
START
SITE OF TSUNAMI
---- ----------
* California
Fort Bragg 1110 PST Dec 5
Crescent City 1120 PST Dec 5
San Francisco 1210 PST Dec 5
* Oregon
Port Orford 1120 PST Dec 5
Brookings 1125 PST Dec 5
Charleston 1140 PST Dec 5
OBSERVATIONS OF TSUNAMI ACTIVITY
--------------------------------
* No tsunami observations are available to report.
RECOMMENDED ACTIONS
-------------------
Actions to protect human life and property will
vary within tsunami warning areas.
If you are in a tsunami warning area;
* Evacuate inland or to higher ground above and beyond
designated tsunami hazard zones or move to an upper floor
of a multi-story building depending on your situation.
* Move out of the water, off the beach, and away from
harbors, marinas, breakwaters, bays and inlets.
* Be alert to and follow instructions from your local
emergency officials because they may have more detailed or
specific information for your location.
* If you feel a strong earthquake or extended ground rolling
take immediate protective actions such as moving inland
and/or uphill preferably by foot.
* Boat operators,
* Where time and conditions permit, move your boat out to
sea to a depth of at least 180 feet.
* If at sea avoid entering shallow water, harbors,
marinas, bays, and inlets to avoid floating and
submerged debris and strong currents.
* Do not go to the shore to observe the tsunami.
* Do not return to the coast until local emergency officials
indicate it is safe to do so.
IMPACTS
-------
Impacts will vary at different locations in the warning
areas.
If you are in a tsunami warning area;
* A tsunami with damaging waves and powerful currents is
possible.
* Repeated coastal flooding is possible as waves arrive
onshore, move inland, and drain back into the ocean.
* Strong and unusual waves, currents and inland flooding
can drown or injure people and weaken or destroy structures
on land and in water.
* Water filled with floating or submerged debris that can
injure or kill people and weaken or destroy buildings and
bridges is possible.
* Strong and unusual currents and waves in harbors,
marinas, bays, and inlets may be especially
destructive.
* Some impacts may continue for many hours to days after
arrival of the first wave.
* The first wave may not be the largest so later waves may
be larger.
* Each wave may last 5 to 45 minutes as a wave encroaches
and recedes.
* Coasts facing all directions are threatened because the
waves can wrap around islands and headlands and into bays.
* Strong shaking or rolling of the ground indicates an
earthquake has occurred and a tsunami may be imminent.
* A rapidly receding or receded shoreline, unusual waves and
sounds, and strong currents are signs of a tsunami.
* The tsunami may appear as water moving rapidly out to sea,
a gentle rising tide like flood with no breaking wave,
as a series of breaking waves, or a frothy wall of water.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND NEXT UPDATE
--------------------------------------
* Refer to the internet site tsunami.gov for more information.
* Pacific coastal residents outside California, Oregon,
Washington, British Columbia and Alaska should refer to the
Pacific Tsunami Warning Center messages at tsunami.gov.
* This message will be updated within 30 minutes.
Historic:
This is the biggest one since the 1992 Cape Mendocino earthquakes,
when they had a 7.2 and two 6.5 earthquakes.
TSUNAMI WARNING NOW CANCELED 3:06 PM EST
Tsunami warning cancelled:
According to the National Tsunami Warning Center, the Tsunami Warning was previously issued following the Earthquake in Humboldt County has been cancelled. There is no longer a tsunami threat to San Francisco. Some coastal areas may continue to experience sea level changes but impacts are no longer expected to pose a significant threat to life or property. Residents in the tsunami inundation area may return. The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management advises visitors to avoid beaches and getting in the ocean or bay for the next several hours in an abundance of caution, due to the ongoing possibility of sneaker waves.