Everyone’s still distracted by 5G — meanwhile 6G is already being designed behind closed doors.

This next network isn’t just faster.

It’s built to see, sense, and decide for itself, powered by AI and operating at frequencies we've never lived under before.

But why does a wireless network need to predict human behavior?

And why are researchers now openly discussing the human body as part of the network itself?

That’s what we’re breaking down in this interview with Kim Bright.

Because once this system is in place, there may be no opting out