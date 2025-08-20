I have been a supporter of voluntary euthanasia when an individual decides that they want to end their lives but have always been implacably opposed to the State deciding on matters of life and death.

Back, a few years ago when I started to get ill I researched all this. One favoured drug was a barbituate, Nembutal, which puts the person into deep sleep and induces respiratory failure.

From a technical viewpoint, why do they use such an inhumane cocktail of drugs as described below?!

For efficiency?

From Family First

𝑰𝒕’𝒔 𝒏𝒐𝒕 𝒋𝒖𝒔𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒖𝒔𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝒔𝒆𝒅𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒔 – 𝒊𝒕’𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒏𝒆𝒖𝒓𝒐𝒎𝒖𝒔𝒄𝒖𝒍𝒂𝒓 𝒃𝒍𝒐𝒄𝒌𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝒅𝒆𝒔𝒊𝒈𝒏𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝒆𝒏𝒔𝒖𝒓𝒆 𝒕𝒉𝒐𝒔𝒆 𝒘𝒂𝒕𝒄𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒅𝒆𝒂𝒕𝒉 𝒐𝒏𝒍𝒚 𝒔𝒆𝒆 𝒑𝒆𝒂𝒄𝒆 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒄𝒂𝒍𝒎 𝒘𝒉𝒆𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒍𝒊𝒕𝒚 𝒄𝒐𝒖𝒍𝒅 𝒃𝒆 𝒒𝒖𝒊𝒕𝒆 𝒅𝒊𝒇𝒇𝒆𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒕.

https://familyfirst.org.nz/2025/08/20/family-matters-sharon-quick-md-on-what-assisted-dying-is-really-like/

Family First is today releasing a podcast that highlights the reality of what happens when drugs are given for assisted suicide and euthanasia.

In the podcast interview with Sharon Quick MD – a retired American paediatric anaesthetist and critical care physician – she talks through the drugs used overseas, and likely here in New Zealand, and what they actually do to the human body.

From the use of lethal drugs to paralyse patients so they cannot speak or respond, to sedatives which wear off quickly, to declaring a person dead when it’s not clinically possible – her insights are disturbing and clearly why pro-euthanasia groups do not wish to discuss the reality of the lethal drugs used, and why New Zealand authorities do not disclose what lethal drugs are administered. Her insights from clinical experience are disturbing yet importantly contribute to a deeper understanding of what euthanasia / assisted suicide actually involves.

As New Zealand continues to see an increase of euthanasia deaths and a push for expansion, it is more important than ever that people understand the reality of what is happening when lethal drugs are administered.

With news that a New Zealander was euthanised without proper sedation, the timing of this podcast is important.

Dr Quick notes how the use of sedatives such as propofol are frequently used and even though highly dosed, patients can often wake within 30 minutes of the drugs being administered. Alongside this, sedatives can cause hypoxia which in turn can lead to seizures, unusual breathing patterns, and gasping. As she notes, this is difficult to watch and why in the executions of prisoners, the use of neuromuscular blockers became standard – and now in euthanasia / assisted suicides.

Disturbingly, Dr Quick notes that the frequent use of neuromuscular blockers during euthanasia are designed to keep the family happy, not the patient. Neuromuscular blockers paralyse the patient so that family and others can see no movement at all. As Dr Quick herself notes, neuromuscular blockers “causes the person not to be able to move any voluntary muscles so they can’t move their arms or legs. They can’t breathe, they can’t speak, they can’t even blink.”

Dr Quick says, “I am concerned that someone’s propofol, their anaesthetic has worn off and they are paralysed and they’re unable to speak. They’re unable to move. They’re unable to say, I can feel everything I can.”

“I want to breathe, but I can’t breathe…. so they may be dying in agony. But the protocols are to prevent them from moving so that there aren’t any uncomfortable, like seizures or uncomfortable looking motions for the families to witness. And yet we have no idea what’s going on in the heads of those patients who are taking that long to die.”

She also calls out pro-euthanasia advocates who say that people can be dead within a minute or two. From her clinical experience, she notes that it is impossible to confidently say a person is dead in such a short space of time.