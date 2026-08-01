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Scott munson
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60,000 most military-aged men invade Spanish enclave, Ceuta

It seems that this was unleashed by a pro-Israel Moroccan government exploiting a liberal amnesty by the Spanish government

https://seemorerocks.substack.com/p/emergency-spain-has-fallen-as-europe

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ROBIN WESTENRA 2026.08.01 Sat

https://substack.com/@seemorerocks

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