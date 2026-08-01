60,000 most military-aged men invade Spanish enclave, Ceuta

Yesterday, I was inundated with tweets on X. about 10’s of thousands of illegal migrants invading the Spanish North African enclave of Ceuta after Spanish socialist MP providing an amnesty for reportedy up to 1.6 million illegal immigrants.

https://rmx.news/article/spain-socialist-sanchez-presses-on-with-mass-amnesty-for-illegal-migrants-by-decree-describing-move-as-act-of-justice/

There was silence in mainstream media while this story flooded X, but today MSM is all over it, presumably after they have worked out how to frame the narrative.

Here are a few examples.

They mention Moroccan policies of flooding Spain with migrants but only in connection with Algeria

From Indian media

Spain Deploys Military; Dozens Killed As Illegal Immigrants Storm CEUTA; Meloni Warns Europe Of Risk

Spain has deployed the military after thousands of migrants crossed illegally into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from Morocco, triggering one of the biggest border crises in recent years. Dramatic videos show crowds swimming around breakwaters and crossing heavily fortified border barriers as authorities struggle to regain control. Madrid has sent troops to reinforce security, while Morocco says it is cooperating to stop further crossings. The mass influx has reignited the debate over illegal migration in Europe, with Italy reportedly warning of possible Schengen restrictions as pressure mounts on the European Union's external borders.

Zero Hedge

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/spains-ceuta-invaded-thousands-illegals-and-military-aged-men-storm-border-morocco

Now, the Spanish PM is blaming human traffickers

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cx2kp639yx4o

Trump puts all the blame on Spain , presumably echoing his master, Bibi Netanyahu.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260731/trump-blames-situation-in-spains-ceuta-on-weak-law-bad-management-1124523943.html

The true picture

Blaming the Muslims

The Tommy Robinson brigade will of course be blaming MUSLIMS

Let’s look at a few of the facts

Thousands of Moroccans dropped off on the Ceuta border by Moroccan authorities

The not-so-hidden hand of ISRAEL

Back in April

https://www.rt.com/news/638043-netanyahu-slams-spain-defaming-idf/?ysclid=ms9fjc812e819082744

Here is a 2019 tweet from Netanyahu’s son, Yair

The geopolitical earthquake shaking Washington's relationship with Madrid has opened an unexpected window for one of the Arab world's oldest territorial grievances. Spain's refusal to allow the United States access to its Rota and Morón military bases during the Iran campaign, its consistent failure to meet NATO defense spending targets, and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's confrontational posture toward the Trump administration have collectively generated something rare in North African affairs: a genuine crack in Spain's strategic armor over Ceuta and Melilla. Into that crack, Morocco's most consequential new partner, Israel, is uniquely positioned to press.

https://www.ynetnews.com/opinions-analysis/article/bki11ns9tzx#google_vignette

Ben-Gvir weighs in

Here is senior Israeli politician and ex- ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon

From Mario Nawfal