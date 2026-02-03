The conflict with Iran seems to have gone on the backburner: plus, I expected to be reporting on financial meltdown.

It continues to be about Epstein so I will report on that.

But first, an update on the Middle East .

U.S. BACKS DOWN from Iran War: Israel Would Be FINISHED, American Bases DESTROYED | Mohammad Marandi

The U.S. appears to be coming down from the brink of an attack on Iran, amid reports that the Trump Admin is talking with the Iranian government, and that nuclear talks could be in the future. But given Trump’s track recored… how likely is it that the U.S. is once again buying time before it strikes?



Prof. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, of the University of Tehran, noted that he’s not optimistic about the possibility of a deal, based on everything we know about the Trump Admin and its goal of “regime change” in Iran.



He warned, however, that if the U.S. attacked, Iran would respond with a regional war would be devastating for Israel, American military bases, gulf monarchies, and the global economy… just to name a few.

SOURCE LINKS:

Mohammad Marandi & Larry C. Johnson: If War Starts… Iran’s Retaliation Could Be DEVASTATING

LIVE from Iran: What REALLY Happened | Ehsan Safarnejad