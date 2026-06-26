From Hal Turner

After two Magnitude 7+ earthquakes struck Venezuela, back-to-back within a minute of each other yesterday, at least 164 people are confirmed dead so far. About eleven thousand (11,000) more are “missing.”

Numerous buildings throughout the country collapsed into piles of rubble as the massive quakes struck. Roads have been ripped apart, water mains crushed, electricity is out and even cell phone towers are not working.

So ferocious was the shaking from these earthquakes that numerous, five to ten story concrete apartment buildings, hotels, and office buildings, now lay on the ground as giant piles of rubble, with countless people already dead under the debris, and countless more trapped and dying.

It is a disaster so horrifying, so widespread, it is likely to need an INTERNATIONAL response.

“UTTER DEVASTATION” in Venezuela Earthquake, 1,000’s Missing, Major Alarms Going Off For California