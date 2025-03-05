South Korea Issues Emergency mRNA Warning: "6 Billion People Now Have VAIDS"

The harder they try to bury the truth, the more undeniable it becomes.

A team of top South Korean researchers has detonated a scientific bombshell: mRNA vaccines are systematically dismantling immune systems, triggering a devastating called VAIDS: Vaccine-Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome.

The evidence is peer-reviewed, the numbers are staggering, and the implications? Cataclysmic.

Once mocked as a wild conspiracy, VAIDS is now a plague, tearing apart the lies of the media machine and shaking the foundations of trust in medicine itself.

This plague, they say, is already ravaging the health of more than a billion people worldwide.

Frank Bergman

March 5, 2025

American virologist Dr. Robert R. Redfield, who served as the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) during the pandemic, has admitted that reports of “so-called Long Covid” are actually a cover-up for global surges of “mRNA vaccine injury.”

Redfield made the explosive admission during a new interview with the MAHA Initiative podcast.

During an almost three-hour conversation with host Del Bigtree, Redfield blew the whistle on the Covid lab leak, discussed Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s new role in public health, and dropped bombshells on the pandemic

Since leaving his federal government position at the end of President Donald Trump’s first term in January 2021, Redfield has focused on treating patients in his medical practice.

He explains in the interview that his surgery is flooded with patients who have been led to believe they have “Lond Covid.”

However, he notes that the vast majority of those patients are actually suffering from an injury caused by the Covid mRNA “vaccine” they received.

He made the revelation while discussing the immunity that vaccine makers received for developing the Covid injections.

Those protections shield pharmaceutical companies from being held liable when people are killed, disabled, or otherwise injured by the “vaccines.”

However, Redfield argues that the companies that produce the injections should not have any immunity.

“I don’t think the vaccine industry should have immunity,” Redfield asserts.

“I’m particularly concerned about this now because … among my ‘Long Covid’ patients are people that don’t have ‘Long Covid.’

“They have mRNA vaccine injury.”

“There’s not a clear path for them to have their injury recognized and compensated,” Redfield added.

In the meantime, some pure tosh from New Zealand’s state propaganda outlet

As many as 400 million people worldwide - about five percent of the global population - have Long Covid. File photo. Photo: 123rf.com

Public health experts are urging the government to protect people from Long Covid, which they say could have already affected a quarter of a million New Zealanders.

A new Public Health Communication Centre briefing out on Thursday says the government must develop and implement a Long Covid strategy.

Massey University public health research Professor John Potter said the risk of Long Covid after an Omicron infection remained about 10 percent, and sufferers could be mildly impaired to severely disabled.

The briefing also says Long Covid can also lead to a 'substantially increased' risk of sudden death and 'silent' damage to cells and organs which can lead to later illness.

"Certainly the silent organ damage is a real problem, we think, for future development of disease. When you're young and healthy, you can take a certain amount of damage to the system without it showing up.

"But as people age, their capacity to buffer against that particular set of damage might decline and we might see increased risk of other symptoms, particularly heart, lung, brain, emerging in people's fifties and sixties."

Massey University public health research Professor John Potter. Photo: Supplied

He said some estimates suggested that as many as 400 million people worldwide - about five percent of the global population - have Long Covid.

"Essentially every organ in our bodies can be involved in clinical Long Covid, and it can impact people of all ages, sex, and ethnicities. It reduces quality of life and can cause loss of ability to work and, in some cases, severe disability. This is a large burden of illness for our communities, healthcare system and the economy."

Co-author Assoc Prof Amanda Kvalsvig from the University of Otago said New Zealand children were highly exposed to Covid-19.

"We know that infection and reinfection, even when mild, is linked to cell and organ damage that may harm their future health. More needs to be done to protect our children, and the first step is ensuring that our schools are safe."

The NZ government's response to Long Covid had been "inadequate", said co-author University of Otago's Prof Michael Baker.

"We have all the tools we need to protect people against Long Covid, including using proven public health measures to reduce exposure to the virus when indoors, and regular vaccination to reduce progression to Long Covid.

"The critical need is government leadership, with a coordinated, evidence-informed strategy that is resourced and implemented. This response would have many benefits including preventing other respiratory infections, improving our pandemic preparedness, protecting health, and maintaining productivity."

In a statement to RNZ, Health Minister Simeon Brown said Covid-19 and Long Covid were now being managed as part of a 'business as usual' healthcare response, with the primary care sector largely taking the lead in patient care.

"In general, patients with Long Covid are cared for in the same way as people with other chronic conditions. This is largely through primary care, but they can be referred to specialist care when required.

Brown said the Ministry of Health continued to undertake evidence briefs, the most recent being around the way symptoms present in patients.

"This is to help clinicians in dealing with the complex issue of diagnosis as there is no definitive test to diagnose Long Covid. Officials have advised they will keep me updated with the latest evidence on Long Covid and other conditions."