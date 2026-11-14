Signal, Not Noise! By AJ

5,000 Cancelled Flights, One Pre-Chosen Contractor: The Air Traffic Control Money Trail

On Thursday the FAA brought air traffic across the United States to a halt, and by the time it cleared about 5,000 flights had been cancelled and a weekend of travel was wrecked. The official line is that this was not a cyberattack and not a nefarious act. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy pointed at overloaded routers and old broken equipment, and I am willing to take him at his word, because what he says the cause was matters less than what the breakdown is now being used to justify…