Sometimes Intelligence Agencies get caught doing things in public -- designed to fool the public -- and US Intel and the Israeli Mossad just got caught. The "controversial" website 4Chan turns out to be run by US Feds and Israeli Mossad. They originated the ENTIRE "Q" nonsense! It is now exposed that ALL of "Q" was a deliberate Intel operation!

Last night, it was revealed that the website "4Chan" got hacked. Apparently, the very LAST posting from the entire world, asking what the heck was going on with the site, was this one:

Then came the announcement that the Hackers had done their thing:

It turned out they were using a VERY OLD and outdated version of PHP (10 years old) to run with their server software, and that version of PHP had lots of security vulnerabilities.

4chan was breached by "Soyjak Party" operatives who exploited outdated PHP code to access backend systems, leaking site source files and exposing moderator emails — some tied to .edu and .gov domains. The Hackers got EVERYTHIING - the entire database!



Geolocation stats are leaked.



Leaked post data revealed Israel as the dominant source of /pol/ activity since 2014.



Almost all posts on 4chan were Israeli intelligence contractors pretending to be USA.



Mossad has been running an absolute massive propaganda campaign on the American internet.



Despite being around 0.12% of the world’s population, Israel accounted for … almost 50% of all 4chan posts; about 226 Million!



Mossad has been using the website for years to help stoke the rise of Nazi & far-right movements hostile toward Muslims.

4chan got taken down by a rival imageboard hacking group called "Soyjak Party." Its databases were dumped, moderators were doxxed (proving some were federal agents), and the servers are now all offline.

A few things we’ve learned (so far) from last night’s 4Chan hack:

Moderation (& “Janitors” i.e "Jannies") includes students and staff from Harvey Mudd College, University of Washington, & University of Michigan… including at least one professor.

4Chan ran on a version of FreeBSD which has not been supported for 9 years.

4Chan had over 10 Million banned users. Most of the bans were because Moderators were on a self-important power trip.

Aside from internal moderator emails, and the fact that many Admins and Moderators were government people USING .GOV EMAILS, one of the most interesting aspects of the released hacker information is that the overwhelming majority of posts on /pol/ came from Israel.

On average over 20 posts per Israeli resident.

The Mossad has been running an absolute massive propaganda campaign on the American internet.

Interestingly, when an American military guy leaked Classified Intel, he did it ON 4CHAN. He ended up being caught BECAUSE 4Chan was an intel operation! He was arrested, jailed, plead guilty, and is now serving heavy prison time.

In fact, the entire claim of that site - which made it the "go to" site for certain people-- was their claim that all IP information was stripped from postings so the origin could not be traced. But they never told users that web browsers were all being aggressively fingerprinted to identify users:

In about 2017, a new "phenomenon" appeared in the world, and did so on "4Chan." It called itself "Q."

Q, it was claimed, was a deep intel source, close to President Trump. Q was allegedly "revealing" that "The White Hats" in government had a "plan" to "save and protect" America, and everyone had to "trust the plan."

IT WAS ALL LIES. Deliberate, intelligence agency Psychological Operations to keep people docile.

It became a propaganda outlet for our own deep state, Israel, China, etc.

Of course, "Q" went on to spawn derivatives such as "Q-Anon" and "Q-Storm" all pushing the same "Trust the plan" nonsense.

What does today's revelation about 4chan and "Q" tell you about "Q-Anon" and "Q-Storm?"

The fallout from this enormous hack is still taking place. More and more information is coming out. As more interesting developments take place, I will run additional stories.

The Takeaway: The Feds and foreign intel agencies use real-world websites as honeypots to stir-up what THEY want stirred-up, and to pacify what THEY want pacified.