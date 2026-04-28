Seemorerocks

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matt. j.a.o.b's avatar
matt. j.a.o.b
11m

Its time for all to buy the 2 books by serco begovic, the dark secrets of shtf survival. Someone who has been through it and tells the truth about what civilised people become in whats coming.

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Scott munson's avatar
Scott munson
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ONCE, TWICE, THREE TIMES AN ASSASSINATION PSYOP! TRUMP'S MAGIC MENTALIST MIND CONTROL ON AMERICA!

Official Rumble Channel for A Call For An Uprisin

https://rumble.com/v7919jg-once-twice-three-times-an-assassination-psyop-trumps-magic-mentalist-mind-c.html

2026.04.26 Sun 38:01

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