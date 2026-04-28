“Unverfied” by lamestream media

45 million people are about to starve this year.

And those numbers will keep climbing higher and higher.

Armageddon is here.

In Egypt, streets are on fire. Full blown riots everywhere.

In Nairobi, people have started killing each other for food.

India has 11 days of cooking gas left. Restaurants are shutting down. Students are skipping meals. Farmers are panicking.

Pakistan has 25 days of petrol left. Seven hour power cuts every day. Schools closed.

South Korea has banned driving cars to save fuel. Their president told people to stop taking showers. They’ve run out of plastic. They can’t make phones anymore.

More than 40% of Americans have less than $500 in their savings accounts.

The government is asking people for donations to help them with their debt.

Massive fertilizer shortages in Australia. Over 500 fuel stations are completely empty.

108 factories have shut down in Germany. Coal plants are back on standby.

Phase 2 will be robberies, kidnappings and murders.

People will come home from work. And thieves will be waiting inside with weapons.

Governments will be left with no choice but to normalize crimes.

This is the end of human civilization.

They are trying hard to hide the truth.

SOURCE